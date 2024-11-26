Hyderabad’s Old City Metro Rail Construction to Start in January 2025

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by the Telangana government for the Phase-II metro rail project, has announced that work on the Old City section of the metro rail will commence in the first week of January 2025. This section of the metro, which will run from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MBGS) to Chandrayanagutta, is a crucial part of the city’s ongoing metro expansion project.

Also Read: After Demolition of Illegal Structures, HYDRA Shifts Focus to Drain Restoration in Hyderabad

Details of the Project

The Old City Metro Rail project is part of the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail development, which aims to enhance connectivity and ease the commute for residents in the southern parts of the city. The new metro line is expected to cover a distance of approximately 5.5 kilometers, connecting key areas, including the bustling Old City, with the city’s major transit hubs. The route will provide easier access to vital locations like Charminar, Macca Masjid, and various other important commercial and residential areas in the region.

This project will also address longstanding traffic congestion issues in the Old City and improve public transport accessibility for thousands of commuters.

Timeline and Expected Completion

Work on the Old City stretch will begin in the first week of January 2025, with the construction expected to progress steadily over the next two to three years. The Telangana government has emphasized the importance of completing the project within the stipulated time frame. Once the construction is completed, the metro rail line is expected to be fully operational by the year 2027, with an integrated system that will link seamlessly with the existing metro network.

Collaboration Between Telangana and the Central Government

The development of the Phase-II metro rail project, including the Old City section, is being undertaken as a joint venture between the Telangana state government and the Central government. The project aims to provide a modern and sustainable transport solution for the growing city while reducing the environmental impact of road traffic.

Benefits of the Old City Metro Line

Once operational, the metro rail line will significantly improve public transport infrastructure in the city. The key benefits of the Old City Metro rail section include:

Reduced Traffic Congestion : The metro will ease congestion on busy roads, especially around Charminar, one of the most crowded areas in the city.

: The metro will ease congestion on busy roads, especially around Charminar, one of the most crowded areas in the city. Faster Commuting : The metro will provide a faster, more reliable mode of transport, allowing residents to avoid traffic jams.

: The metro will provide a faster, more reliable mode of transport, allowing residents to avoid traffic jams. Environmental Impact : By promoting public transport, the metro system is expected to reduce the city’s reliance on private vehicles, contributing to lower pollution levels.

: By promoting public transport, the metro system is expected to reduce the city’s reliance on private vehicles, contributing to lower pollution levels. Better Connectivity: The metro will link areas in the Old City with the rest of Hyderabad, improving accessibility for students, workers, and tourists.

Support for Local Communities

The Telangana government has also assured that the project will be carried out with minimal disruption to the local communities and businesses. Efforts will be made to minimize road closures and manage construction activities efficiently to ensure that daily life in the Old City is not significantly affected.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, particularly the Old City section, marks a major step in the city’s vision to modernize its public transport system and become a more sustainable, globally competitive metropolis.