Hyderabad’s Star Liver Institute to Revolutionize Liver Treatment and Transplants

Hyderabad: Renowned filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli inaugurated the Star Liver Institute on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in advanced liver care and transplantation services in the city. The state-of-the-art facility, located at Nanakramguda Star Hospital, aims to offer world-class treatment for liver-related ailments and complex transplants.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rajamouli emphasized the importance of liver health, stating, “The liver is a vital organ of our body, and creating a specialized center with world-class facilities for its care will undoubtedly bring transformative changes in people’s lives.”

Also Read: Hyderabad: Mega Job Fair at Masab Tank on November 26

The Star Liver Institute, an initiative under Star Hospitals, is designed to provide global-standard care with advanced technology and expertise. The institute is focused on delivering the highest quality liver care and transplantation services, with a vision to make a significant impact on healthcare in the region.

The event was attended by prominent figures in the healthcare sector, including Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Managing Director of Star Hospitals Group, Dr. Ramesh Gudapati, Joint Managing Director, Dr. K. Ravindranath, Mentor of Star Liver Institute, Dr. Mettu Srinivas Reddy, and Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman of Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

The opening of the Star Liver Institute is expected to revolutionize liver healthcare in Hyderabad and provide life-saving treatment to many patients in need of advanced liver care.