HYDRA Conducts Demolition Operation in West Maredpally, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Rescue Force) personnel carried out a demolition operation near Maisamma Temple in West Maredpally. Using a JCB machine, the team dismantled unauthorized structures as part of an ongoing drive to clear encroachments in the area.

The demolition operation was aimed at removing illegal constructions that had been obstructing public spaces and creating traffic issues. The action was taken in response to complaints from local residents and temple authorities, who had raised concerns about the encroachments affecting safety and accessibility.

Officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and local police were on-site to supervise the operation and ensure safety protocols were followed. This initiative is part of the city’s larger effort to enforce urban planning regulations and improve infrastructure for the well-being of residents and visitors.

Despite some temporary disruption caused by the demolition, authorities assured the public that the operation would lead to long-term improvements in the area. The civic authorities have urged cooperation from residents to help maintain a safe and organized environment for everyone.