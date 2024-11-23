Hydra Demolition Drive Near Mysamma Temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Hydra officials began a demolition drive in the West Marredpally area, near the popular Mysamma Temple. The operation, which took place early today, saw the use of heavy machinery, including JCBs, to demolish several structures in the locality.

According to sources, the demolition is part of the ongoing efforts by the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) to clear unauthorized constructions and reclaim public spaces. The structures being demolished are alleged to have been built illegally or without the necessary permissions.

Local residents expressed mixed reactions to the demolition. While some residents have supported the drive, emphasizing the need for planned development and proper city infrastructure, others have raised concerns about the loss of property and livelihood. Many are also questioning the lack of adequate notice and alternative arrangements for displaced families.

Demolition drive underway in West Marredpally near Mysamma Temple by Hydra officials. JCBs are being used to clear unauthorized constructions in the area. #UrbanDevelopment #Hydra pic.twitter.com/kxNMODdttF — The Munsif Digital (@munsifdigital) November 23, 2024

The area around Mysamma Temple, known for its vibrant local culture, has seen rapid urbanization in recent years. This has led to encroachments and construction of buildings without following proper regulations, prompting authorities to step in with the demolition exercise.

Also Read: Hyderabad’s Star Liver Institute to Revolutionize Liver Treatment and Transplants

Hydra officials have assured that all necessary legal procedures were followed before the demolitions took place. They also mentioned that a team was on-site to assist affected families in finding temporary accommodation and to help them understand the reason for the action.

The demolitions are expected to continue in the coming days as part of a larger campaign to restore order to the area and ensure that all constructions are within the legal boundaries.

As of now, the authorities have not specified the total number of buildings to be demolished or the duration of the ongoing exercise. However, they have promised that steps will be taken to ensure that those affected are properly compensated and relocated.

With the city continuing to expand, issues related to urban planning, illegal construction, and displacement have become a growing concern. The recent demolition action highlights the city’s determination to address these challenges, although balancing development with the needs of the community remains an ongoing struggle.