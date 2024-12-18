HYDRA Mission to Restore FTL Zones: Illegal Buildings to Be Demolished

Hyderabad: HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath has made a significant announcement stating that all unauthorized constructions built after July 2024 will be demolished without exception. Addressing concerns about lake encroachments, the commissioner inspected Komuni Lake and Maisamma Lake in Kukatpally on Tuesday, following local complaints about illegal activities in the area.

During the inspection, it was revealed that construction debris and soil were being dumped into Komuni Lake to illegally expand private landholdings. Commissioner Ranganath reaffirmed that HYDRA’s core objective is to tackle such violations to preserve public and natural resources.

Also Read: Old City Metro Expansion: Hyderabad Collector Meets Property Owners, Finalizes Compensation

Key Points Highlighted by the Commissioner

1. Action Against Unauthorized Constructions

Constructions with proper permissions issued by the government will remain unaffected.

Any structure built without valid authorization post-July 2024 will face demolition.

Commercial complexes will not be exempt, even if they were constructed before HYDRA’s establishment.

2. Monitoring Through Technology

Illegal constructions carried out after HYDRA’s inception will be identified using advanced tools like Google Maps and satellite imagery.

All recently issued permits will undergo strict scrutiny to ensure compliance with legal standards.

If discrepancies or fraud in permits are found, those constructions will be halted immediately.

3. Legal Actions Against Encroachments

Individuals or groups dumping soil, debris, or engaging in encroachments on lakes or government lands will face legal consequences.

Any structures found within FTL (Full Tank Level) boundaries of lakes will be removed promptly.

4. Exemptions for Older Constructions

Buildings constructed before HYDRA’s establishment will not be targeted under the current mandate.

However, this exemption does not apply to commercial buildings that violate zoning or other regulations.

Initiatives for Lake Conservation

The commissioner directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to fast-track the beautification of lakes and restoration of their natural ecosystems. He emphasized that lakes are vital public assets, and any encroachments on these resources must be dealt with firmly.

Specific Actions Announced

In Raghavendra Colony near Komuni Lake, older homes will remain unaffected. However, unauthorized constructions built recently in the area will face action.

Anti-encroachment drives will target both lake boundaries and nearby government lands, ensuring no illegal activities threaten public spaces.

Call for Public Support

Commissioner Ranganath urged local residents to cooperate with authorities in protecting lakes and preventing further encroachments. He encouraged communities to report any illegal activities in their vicinity to ensure the city’s water bodies remain safeguarded.

The HYDRA initiative underscores the importance of restoring Hyderabad’s lakes and maintaining their ecological balance while cracking down on illegal activities.