HYDRAA Announces 970 Outsourcing Jobs to Combat Encroachments in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Monitoring Agency) has recruited 970 outsourcing positions to address the growing issue of encroachments and illegal constructions across Hyderabad. The agency, responsible for ensuring the safety and protection of public spaces, water bodies, and natural resources, is taking significant steps to expand its workforce for more effective city management.

As part of this recruitment drive, HYDERA will hire 203 managers and 767 assistants on a contract basis for one year. These positions will be filled under an outsourcing model, with a focus on protecting various public spaces such as parks, water resources, government lands, and drains located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.

The main responsibilities of the new recruits will include identifying and reporting unauthorized constructions and encroachments, especially on critical public areas like footpaths and government properties. This task is considered crucial for maintaining public order and safety, particularly as illegal encroachments continue to grow in the city.

The agency has divided the 970 positions into seven packages, with two packages for managers and five for assistants. The estimated annual expenditure for salaries is expected to be ₹31.70 crore. The recruited managers and assistants will work collaboratively to remove encroachments and help safeguard Hyderabad’s environment and public infrastructure.

HYDERA’s initiative aims to reduce encroachments, clear blocked drains, and enhance the overall urban management system in the city. The agency has stated that these positions will play a key role in the city’s overall growth and urban development, ensuring that critical resources and spaces remain protected from illegal activities. The recruitment drive is part of the agency’s broader plan to strengthen disaster response and city monitoring operations.