HYDRAA Commissioner Cracks Down on Illegal Activities Near Nanakramguda and Neknampur Lakes

HYDRAA Commissioner takes decisive action against illegal activities near Nanakramguda and Neknampur Lakes, aiming to protect the environment and ensure law enforcement in the area.

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath has issued a stern warning against illegal activities around Tauthanikunta and Bhagirathamma lakes, located near Nanakramguda and Neknampur in Narsingi. The Commissioner’s intervention follows complaints from residents and public representatives.

Inspection of Lakes and Surrounding Areas

On Monday, Commissioner Ranganath personally inspected the lakes near Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) to address concerns raised by the community. The inspection aimed to identify and curb encroachments and other unauthorized activities threatening the ecological balance of these water bodies.

Action Against Illegal Dumping

The Commissioner reviewed the Musi River catchment area near Narsingi during his visit. He discovered that some construction companies had illegally dumped soil into the river. Ranganath ordered the companies to halt their operations immediately and remove the dumped soil from the river area.

Warning of Strict Action

Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that any activity leading to soil or debris entering the protected buffer zone of lakes or rivers would face stringent penalties. He reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding these natural resources and maintaining ecological integrity.

Community Concerns and Official Response

The crackdown highlights growing concerns among residents regarding the environmental degradation caused by unchecked urban development. The Commissioner’s proactive measures aim to address these concerns and ensure compliance with environmental protection regulations.

Also Read | Strict Action Against Illegal Buildings in Hyderabad’s FTL Zones, Says HYDRA

Call for Sustainable Development

Authorities have urged construction companies and developers to adhere to environmental norms and prioritize sustainable practices to protect Hyderabad’s natural water bodies.

Stay tuned for further updates on environmental protection efforts and developments in the Narsingi region.