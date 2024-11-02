HYDRA’s Bold Move: Next Focus is Reviving 100 Lakes in Hyderabad During Demolition Drive

Hyderabad: HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath, along with his team, is set to visit Bengaluru to study lake restoration methods. This visit aims to examine the strategies employed in Bengaluru to revive polluted lakes. Recently, Commissioner Ranganath met Anand Malligavad, known as the “Lake Man of India,” and discussed the successful lake restoration initiatives in Bengaluru. The team will evaluate how these methods can be implemented in Hyderabad.

Looking forward, HYDRA’s goal is to restore an additional 100 lakes in Hyderabad. This ambitious plan will utilize CSR funding for some lakes, while others will be supported by HMDA financial resources.

In addition, HYDRA has also been engaging with disaster management experts from Bengaluru, analyzing their disaster response systems and strategies. After completing this study, the team plans to begin restoration efforts in Hyderabad for lakes located in Bachupally, Madhapur, Kukatpally, and Rajendranagar.

The HYDRA team will meet with local organizations and experts in Bengaluru to gain insights on water purification and lake restoration techniques. The details of successful projects there will serve as a model, and the HYDRA team plans to consult with Hyderabad’s government officials to apply these techniques in selected areas.