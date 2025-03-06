IIHM Founder Dr. Suborno Bose Launches Groundbreaking Book on AI in Hospitality

Hyderabad: Dr. Suborno Bose, Chairman of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) and a globally recognized hospitality educator, has unveiled his latest book, Harmonizing Human Touch & AI in Tourism and Hospitality.

The book, which explores the seamless integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the hospitality industry while preserving the essential human touch, was officially launched at the Radisson Hotel, Madhapur.

This landmark event saw the presence of esteemed industry leaders, AI specialists, and hospitality professionals who gathered to witness a major leap in the future of hospitality education and technology.

A Comprehensive Guide to AI in Hospitality

Dr. Bose’s book presents an A-to-Z framework, where each letter represents a vital process in hospitality, illustrating how AI enhances efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. With real-world case studies from global industry leaders, the book highlights the practical applications of AI, including:

Predictive maintenance for seamless hotel operations

Sentiment analysis to enhance guest experience

AI-driven zero-waste initiatives for sustainable hospitality

“AI is not just about technology—it’s about humanity,” said Dr. Bose during the launch event. “This book emphasizes the balance between advanced intelligence and the essential human warmth that defines the hospitality industry.”

IIHM Introduces the World’s First AI-Driven GPT for Hospitality

During the book launch, Dr. Bose announced a groundbreaking initiative—IIHM’s upcoming NamAIste IIHM HospitalityGPT. This AI-driven generative language model is set to be the first dedicated GPT for the hospitality industry, akin to ChatGPT but specifically designed for hotel management, culinary arts, and tourism. Currently in alpha testing, NamAIste GPT is expected to revolutionize the sector with its specialized knowledge base.

NamAIste GPT to be Launched on International Hospitality Day

The official launch of NamAIste GPT is scheduled for April 24, International Hospitality Day, by Union Tourism Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. This pioneering AI tool will provide students, educators, and professionals with instant access to:

Expert insights and industry best practices

AI-powered solutions for operational excellence

Hospitality trends and predictive analytics

Speaking about this revolutionary initiative, Dr. Bose stated, “If you ask ChatGPT about Nigerian wines, it gives incorrect information. That’s why we need an industry-specific GPT. NamAIste GPT will be a game-changer for hospitality professionals worldwide.”

India’s AI Leadership in Hospitality

Dr. Bose emphasized India’s potential to lead AI-driven innovation, aligning with the government’s AI Global Summit and AI City initiative in Telangana. He envisions a future where India pioneers world-class AI solutions, stating, “One day, India will produce its own Google.”

Industry experts participating in the panel discussion at the event echoed this sentiment. Ms. Rupa Sree Bhuptapty, Board Member at Google India and AI & Robotics Expert, reassured attendees, stating, “New technology always sparks fear, but AI won’t replace jobs—it will create more opportunities.” She emphasized that AI cannot function independently; human expertise remains essential.

Other industry leaders also highlighted AI’s transformative potential:

NSN Mohan (Deputy Vice President, SKAL International) – “AI will create more jobs rather than eliminate them.”

– “AI will create more jobs rather than eliminate them.” Chef Dharmender Lamba (President, Telangana Chefs Association) – “AI-driven solutions will drastically reduce food waste in the hospitality industry.”

– “AI-driven solutions will drastically reduce food waste in the hospitality industry.” MV Ganesh (COO, Manjeera Hospitality) – “AI will optimize revenue generation and sustainability in hospitality.”

Elite Industry Presence at the Book Launch

The event was graced by distinguished guests from across the hospitality, government, and diplomatic sectors, including:

DGP Abhilasha Bisht (IPS)

Amita Desai (Consul General, German Consulate)

Gareth Owen (British Deputy High Commissioner)

Vijay Shrikant (GM, Taj Falaknuma Palace)

Srikant Wharkarkar (VP, Hyatt Hotels)

Rubin Cherian (GM, Novotel HICC)

Sukhbir Singh (GM, Novotel Hyderabad Airport)

The Future of AI-Powered Hospitality

Dr. Bose’s visionary leadership at IIHM has positioned the institution as a global pioneer in AI-driven hospitality education. With NamAIste GPT poised to transform industry standards, and Harmonizing Human Touch & AI in Tourism and Hospitality serving as a definitive guide, IIHM continues to lead the charge toward a smarter, more sustainable, and innovation-driven future.