IMD Hyderabad Predicts Winter Rains, Cloudy Skies to Prevail Over City

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has announced a forecast for winter rains in the city, with cloudy skies expected over the next four days.

As dark clouds linger over most parts of Hyderabad, residents are bracing for light rain, drizzle, and misty conditions, especially during the morning hours.

Winter Rains to Continue Until December 6

According to the IMD Hyderabad, the city will experience light rain or drizzle until December 6, 2024. These winter rains are expected to bring relief from the rising temperatures, though the overall weather will remain cool and overcast.

Despite the winter rains, temperatures in the city have risen in recent days, with many areas experiencing a minimum temperature of 21.5°C, particularly in the Shaikpet region. However, IMD experts predict a decline in temperatures in the coming days due to the expected continuation of winter rains.

Scattered Rainfall and Cloudy Skies Over Hyderabad

Cloudy skies are set to persist throughout the week, with the possibility of drizzle and misty conditions continuing in the morning hours. Yesterday, Hyderabad saw scattered rainfall, particularly in the Shaikpet area, which recorded the highest rainfall of 9.5 mm.

The weather department has indicated that despite the light rainfall in some parts of the city, the overall weather will remain cloudy, keeping the temperatures on the moderate side.

Weather Outlook: Rise in Temperatures, Then a Decline

While the morning mist and light drizzle may bring temporary relief, the rise in temperatures during the day has been noticeable in Hyderabad. However, as winter rains continue, temperatures are expected to decline further.

Residents are advised to stay prepared for the coming days, as the weather department’s predictions signal cooler days ahead.

Conclusion: A Cloudy, Rainy Week Ahead for Hyderabad

With winter rains and cloudy skies forecasted, Hyderabad can expect a cooler and wetter week. The IMD Hyderabad’s predictions of light rain, drizzle, and mist could impact daily routines, and temperatures may decline in the coming days, offering some respite from the early winter heat.

Stay tuned for further updates on the evolving weather conditions in Hyderabad.