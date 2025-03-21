IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alerts for Telangana; Light Rains Likely in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts across Telangana, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning until Monday.

Following multiple days of scorching heat, with temperatures in Hyderabad soaring between 39°C to 41°C, citizens experienced slight relief on Friday as the temperature dipped to 36°C, thanks to changing weather patterns.

Orange Alert for North Telangana

For Saturday and Sunday, an orange alert has been sounded for the districts of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon. These areas may witness thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph), and hailstorms.

Widespread Yellow Alert Issued

A yellow alert—indicating thunderstorm activity with lightning and winds at 30-40 kmph—has been extended from Saturday to Monday across a wide range of districts including:

Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sirsilla, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and others.

Hyderabad to Witness Light Showers

Noted weather analyst T. Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman, stated in his Friday forecast that northern parts of Hyderabad along with Jagtial, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Mancherial, and Peddapalli are likely to experience thundershowers late Friday night.

Citizens are advised to stay updated with local forecasts and take necessary precautions as stormy weather is expected to continue into early next week.