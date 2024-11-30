Important Update for Telangana SSC Students: New Answer Booklet Announced

Hyderabad: Starting from the academic year 2024-25, students appearing for the SSC Public Examinations in March 2025 will benefit from a revamped examination process. The Telangana Education Department has introduced a single 24-page answer booklet, replacing the current system of multiple answer sheets. This initiative aims to simplify the exam-writing process, reduce stress for students, and enhance efficiency in evaluation.

Why the Change?

Previously, SSC students were given a combination of:

A main answer sheet with four pages,

with four pages, Additional answer sheets (four pages each) ,

A graph sheet (for subjects requiring graphical representation).

This system often caused logistical issues. During the final minutes of the examination, students struggled to tie together their main sheet, additional sheets, and graph sheets, risking misplacement or loss of pages. These challenges not only added to students’ stress but also created significant problems during the evaluation process for teachers.

Benefits of the 24-Page Booklet:

Unified Answer Format: Ensures all answers are compiled in a single booklet, reducing the risk of misplaced pages. Streamlined Evaluation: Simplifies the correction process for examiners, as all answers are in one booklet. Prevention of Malpractice: Reduces instances of mass copying by eliminating the exchange of additional sheets.

Subject-Specific Arrangements:

For the five main subjects, students will be provided with the 24-page booklet.

For Physical Science and Biological Science, a 12-page booklet will be provided for each subject due to the nature of these exams.

Provision for Additional Sheets:

When asked about the provision of additional sheets for students who may need more than 24 pages, a senior official clarified, “It is highly unlikely for students to complete the entire booklet. Currently, no decision has been made regarding extra sheets.”

Alignment with Other Education Boards:

This move aligns the SSC examination system with other educational boards, including the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education and Osmania University, which already use 24-page answer booklets.

Implementation Guidelines:

The Directorate of Government Examinations has issued instructions to all district educational officers, deputy educational officers, mandal educational officers, and heads of schools. Schools have been directed to inform students and parents about the new system well ahead of the examinations.

Future Prospects:

The introduction of the 24-page booklet is seen as a step toward modernization and better organization in public examinations. The Education Department plans to monitor the implementation closely and make necessary adjustments based on feedback after the March 2025 exams.

This reform reflects Telangana’s commitment to improving the educational experience for students and ensuring a fair, stress-free examination process.