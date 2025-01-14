In Tough Times, India Steps Up’: Jaishankar Highlights Global Impact in Spain

Madrid: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during his visit to Spain, highlighted India’s growing global influence and its commitment to fostering international cooperation in challenging times.

India’s Unique Global Position

Addressing the Indian diaspora, Jaishankar underscored India’s ability to mediate and engage with diverse nations. “India is one of the few countries capable of talking to Russia and Ukraine; Israel and Iran; being members of both Quad and BRICS,” he remarked, adding that this unique positioning has bolstered India’s credibility on the global stage.

Jaishankar shared that he was invited by Spain’s Foreign Minister to address the country’s global ambassadors, marking the first time a foreign diplomat was extended such an invitation.

India as a Global Contributor

India’s economic rise and strategic influence were central themes of his address.

Economic Growth: “Today, we are the fifth-largest economy, poised to become the third-largest,” he stated, emphasizing India’s growing contributions to global economic discussions.

Covid-19 Response: Jaishankar reflected on India's efforts during the pandemic, supplying vaccines and essential medicines to over 100 countries. "In difficult times, there is India, willing to help," he noted.

Strengthening India-Spain Ties

Jaishankar highlighted the robust economic ties between India and Spain, with bilateral trade valued at €10 billion annually. He projected further growth in areas such as railways, clean technologies, space, and automobiles.

He also announced the establishment of a Spanish consulate in Bengaluru, which he described as a significant step toward strengthening ties.

Looking ahead, 2026 will be celebrated as a “dual year” between India and Spain, focusing on culture, artificial intelligence, and tourism, fostering deeper connections between the two nations.

Acknowledging the Indian Diaspora

Jaishankar praised the Indian community in Spain for their contributions to strengthening bilateral relations. “Your work has left a lasting impression on Spain’s leaders and the global community,” he said.