India Criticizes Pakistan for Airstrikes on Afghanistan, Calls it a Distraction from Internal Issues

New Delhi: India strongly condemned the recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan, calling it a continuation of Islamabad’s “old practice” of blaming its neighbors for its internal issues. The deadly strikes, which occurred on December 24, 2024, resulted in the tragic deaths of 46 people, including women and children, sparking widespread international criticism.

India Condemns Attack on Afghan Civilians

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), expressed concern over the loss of innocent lives due to the Pakistani airstrikes. “We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians,” Jaiswal said. He further criticized Pakistan for its longstanding habit of shifting the blame for its domestic problems onto neighboring countries.

“Pakistan has often blamed its neighbors for its own internal failures. We have also noted the response from Afghan officials regarding these airstrikes,” he added.

Details of the Pakistani Airstrikes on Afghanistan

Pakistani fighter jets targeted civilian areas in Barmal district, Paktika province, marking the second such strike on Afghan territory in 2024. The first attack occurred in March 2024 and resulted in the deaths of eight people, including three children. These repeated airstrikes have led to heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as condemnation from international human rights organizations.

Afghan Government’s Strong Response

The Afghan government has vehemently condemned the airstrikes, describing them as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty. Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed anger over the attacks, stating that Afghan citizens would not forget such invasions. “Pakistani rulers must adopt a more measured policy,” he stated, emphasizing that Afghanistan will never accept foreign invasions.

In a speech marking the 45th anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Muttaqi advised Pakistan to “learn from the fate of the Soviet Union and the United States,” referring to the failed invasions by both superpowers in the past. He urged the people of Pakistan to reject their government’s harmful policies.

International Reactions to Pakistani Aggression

Enayatullah Khwarazmi, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Defence, condemned the airstrikes, labeling them as “a violation of all international principles” and an “outright act of aggression.” He stressed that such actions would not solve any of Pakistan’s problems.

Also Read: Iran Condemns US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen and Lethal Attack in Pakistan

Hamid Karzai Calls for Diplomatic Peace Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai also condemned the attacks in the “strongest terms,” calling the airstrikes a blatant violation of Afghan sovereignty. Karzai stated that the deterioration of relations between the two countries was a direct result of Pakistan’s policies that have fueled extremism in the region and weakened Afghanistan. He urged both nations to pursue peaceful, neighborly relations for the benefit of their citizens.

Pakistan Faces Diplomatic Fallout

In the wake of the airstrikes, the Afghan government summoned Hafiz Zia Ahmad, Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul, and issued a formal protest. The demarche stressed that the airstrikes were a violation of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and called for accountability from Pakistan’s military forces.

This incident has escalated tensions in the region and further strained diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, drawing widespread condemnation from global leaders and human rights organizations.