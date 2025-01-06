Iran Condemns US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen and Lethal Attack in Pakistan

Washington: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned recent US-led airstrikes in northern Yemen and a lethal attack in southwestern Pakistan. The statements were made by Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, in response to the escalating violence in both regions.

Iran Condemns US-Led Strikes on Yemen

Baghaei described the military aggression by the US, UK, and Israel against Yemen as a clear violation of Yemen’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity. He stated that such actions contradict international law and the UN Charter. In his statement, Baghaei added that these ongoing airstrikes would exacerbate insecurity and instability in the West Asia region.

On Sunday morning, a US-led naval coalition launched three airstrikes on Yemen’s northern province of Saada, targeting a military site of the Houthi group, according to al-Masirah TV, which is controlled by the Houthi movement. The strikes were reportedly carried out in response to the Houthi group’s ongoing drone and rocket attacks on Israel and disruption of Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea. The Houthi group has been vocal in its support for Palestinians and has escalated its attacks since November 2023.

The US military has yet to comment on the airstrikes, but these attacks come as part of a broader strategy by the US-British naval coalition to deter Houthi forces from further escalations in the region.

Iran Calls for Action Against Terrorism in Pakistan

In a separate statement, Baghaei expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and the Pakistani people following a deadly attack in Balochistan, Pakistan. The explosion, which occurred on Saturday in Turbat district, resulted in at least four deaths and left 32 others injured.

According to local media, a convoy was attacked, and a bus was struck during the assault. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post. However, Pakistani authorities have not officially confirmed the group behind the attack.

Baghaei called for increased efforts to combat terrorism and expressed sympathy to the Pakistani government and its citizens. The attack has raised concerns about the ongoing security situation in the region, particularly in Balochistan, where separatist groups have been active for years.

Escalating Tensions in West Asia and South Asia

The condemnation of both the US-led airstrikes in Yemen and the terrorist attack in Pakistan highlights the escalating tensions in both West Asia and South Asia. Iran’s criticisms come amidst broader geopolitical conflicts and military interventions in the region, with the US and its allies continuing to target groups like the Houthis in Yemen, while Pakistan grapples with growing terrorist activity.

Iran’s calls for greater international cooperation to address these issues reflect its broader stance on the need for stability and peace in the region, advocating for diplomatic solutions rather than military escalation.