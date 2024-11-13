India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) 2024 Kicks Off with Focus on Skill Development and Industry Growth

Hyderabad: The 16th Edition of the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), one of the world’s top three video game developer conferences, kicked off today at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). This year’s event has already drawn over 6,000 attendees, including game developers, industry experts, gaming studios, and enthusiasts from across the globe.

IGDC 2024, an initiative of the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI), is a three-day conference showcasing 100+ global and local gaming developers and publishers who are providing an immersive and interactive experience to visitors. The event is expected to cover a wide range of topics related to the booming video gaming industry and its future.

A key highlight on day one was the participation of Mr. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, in policy discussions with the founders and CXOs of leading video gaming companies.

During his address, Mr. Jaju emphasized the importance of skill development in the gaming sector and revealed that the Indian Institute of Creative Technology would play a major role in upskilling talent to help India dominate the global gaming landscape.

Mr. Jaju highlighted the government’s awareness of the distinction between the video gaming sector and real-money gaming, stressing that the government sees video gaming as a content-driven industry led by creativity. He also reassured the gathering that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is working closely with the GDAI to create high-quality talent at scale.

The conference also witnessed the official launch of the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI), which aims to unify and elevate India’s growing gaming and interactive entertainment industry. Speaking at the event, Mr. Sridhar Muppidi, Chairperson of GDAI, stated, “Our mission is to establish India as a global leader in game development by promoting industry growth, policy advocacy, and strategic collaborations.

India’s gaming industry serves over 500 million gamers, generating approximately 10,000 crores in revenue. However, challenges persist, such as the need for policy support, talent creation, and funding for emerging startups.”

GDAI aims to position the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as the primary governing body for the gaming industry due to its expertise in overseeing entertainment content and media. This would address the fragmented regulatory oversight currently affecting the sector.

Day one of IGDC 2024 also featured insightful panel discussions on topics such as generative AI in game development, strategic investments in the global gaming market, and Web Games: The Game Changer Revolutionizing the Gaming Landscape. Notable panelists included Keerti Singh, Co-Founder of Hitwicket, Roby John, CEO of Super Gaming, and Sean Sohn, CEO of Krafton Inc. India, among others.

Mr. Sanjay Jaju also participated as a speaker, providing valuable insights on “Shaping the Future: Insights and Vision for the Game Industry.” Additional speakers at the event included Wilhelm That, Senior VP and General Manager of Scopely, and Abhimanyu Kumar, Co-Founder of Naavik, who discussed emerging trends in mobile free-to-play games.

The Game Developer Association of India (GDAI), formed over a decade ago, is committed to fostering innovation and excellence in the field of digital game creation. It offers resources, mentorship, and skill development opportunities while upholding ethical standards and promoting sustainability in the gaming industry.