India-Indonesia to Enhance Ties in Cyber Safety, Maritime Security, and De-Radicalization: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held bilateral talks on Saturday at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the partnership between the two nations.

Agreements Signed to Boost Cooperation

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the meeting, focusing on:

Health cooperation

Digital infrastructure

Defence collaboration

Growing Bilateral Ties

PM Modi highlighted the growing relationship between India and Indonesia, noting the bilateral trade that exceeded $30 billion last year. He announced enhanced cooperation in emerging sectors like Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and digital public infrastructure.

India-ASEAN Year of Tourism 2025

The Prime Minister declared that 2025 will be celebrated as the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, fostering cultural exchanges and promoting tourism between India and ASEAN nations, particularly Indonesia.

“We are committed to maintaining peace, security, prosperity, and the rule of law in this region,” said PM Modi.

Maritime Security and Cyber Safety

The agreements included key areas such as:

Maritime safety and security – addressing crime prevention, search and rescue operations, and capacity building.

– addressing crime prevention, search and rescue operations, and capacity building. Cyber security and counter-terrorism – strengthening collaborative efforts to tackle global and regional challenges.

Shared Historical and Cultural Bonds

PM Modi emphasized the deep historical ties, referencing:

Indonesia’s participation as the chief guest on India’s first Republic Day .

. India’s involvement in the conservation of Indonesia’s Prambanan Hindu Temple .

. Cultural links through the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the Bali Jatra festival.

Commitment to Global and Regional Cooperation

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi welcomed Indonesia’s membership in BRICS, stating India’s dedication to working together for the interests of Global South countries.

Indonesian President’s Remarks

President Prabowo expressed gratitude to India for its historical support, recalling India’s aid during Indonesia’s struggle for independence.

“India was one of the first strong supporters of our independence struggle,” said Prabowo.

He extended greetings to India on its 76th Republic Day, noting the honor of being the Chief Guest and the participation of an Indonesian military contingent in the parade for the first time.

Strengthening Long-Term Strategic Partnership

The leaders expressed their determination to deepen the strategic partnership in:

Trade and investment

Tourism

Health and energy

Science, technology, and space

Prabowo added that ongoing discussions will continue to strengthen cooperation in these areas, ensuring mutual benefits and regional stability.