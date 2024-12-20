India Now Has 25,202 Public Charging Stations for EVs: Minister

New Delhi – The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India Now Has 25,202 Public Charging Stations for EVs: Minister installed nationwide, as revealed by Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Read Also:https://munsifdaily.com/adani-group-to-invest-rs-27900-crores-in-bihar/

India Now Has 25,202 Public Charging Stations for EVs: Minister State-Wise Distribution of EV Charging Stations

Karnataka leads the charge with 5,765 public charging stations .

leads the charge with . Maharashtra follows with 3,728 stations .

follows with . Uttar Pradesh ranks third with 1,989 stations .

ranks third with . Chhattisgarh has a smaller but noteworthy contribution with 271 stations.

Government Initiatives Supporting EV Adoption

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is actively fostering the growth of EV adoption in India through several pivotal programs and policies.

PM E-DRIVE Scheme

Launched on September 29, 2024, the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme aims to:

Accelerate EV adoption.

Establish robust EV charging infrastructure.

Promote the development of a comprehensive EV manufacturing ecosystem.

This scheme has a budget allocation of Rs 10,900 crore for two years, with Rs 2,000 crore earmarked specifically for the installation of EV public charging stations (EVPCS).

Guidelines for Charging Infrastructure

The Ministry of Power introduced the “Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure-2024” on September 17, 2024. These guidelines focus on:

Standardizing protocols for connected and interoperable EV charging networks.

Addressing the unique charging needs based on EV composition, running patterns, and geographical conditions.

Current EV Statistics in India

India is witnessing rapid growth in EV adoption. As per the Vahan Portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways:

Registered electric two-wheelers : 28,55,015 (as of December 4, 2024).

: (as of December 4, 2024). Registered electric four-wheelers: 2,57,169 (as of December 4, 2024).

The Growing EV Charging Market

The EV charging market in India is expected to grow exponentially, projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2030. Several factors contribute to this growth:

Battery Swapping

Particularly popular for two- and three-wheelers , battery swapping offers: Reduced upfront costs for EVs. Increased accessibility for users.

, battery swapping offers: Major auto companies are investing in this technology, aiming to make EVs more affordable and convenient.

Challenges in Charging Infrastructure

Despite significant advancements, challenges remain in determining the ideal number of charging stations for India’s diverse requirements. Charging infrastructure needs are influenced by:

EV composition (two-wheelers, four-wheelers, etc.).

Terrain and geography.

Urbanization patterns.

Evolving technology in EVs and charging equipment.

“Since all these factors are still evolving, there is no global consensus on the number of charging points required for a certain number of EVs,” stated Minister Varma.

Looking Ahead

The Indian government’s consistent efforts to enhance EV infrastructure signify a promising future for the nation’s transition to electric mobility. Initiatives like the PM E-DRIVE scheme and industry collaborations are pivotal in achieving a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation ecosystem.