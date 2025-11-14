India women’s team to face Governor-General’s XI ahead of multi-format series against Australia

New Delhi: The India women’s team, who recently won the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, will take on the Governor-General’s XI in a T20 warm-up fixture on February 13, 2026, at the North Sydney Oval ahead of their multi-format series against Australia. “It’s always a great thrill for the players to be selected for the Governor-General’s XI and to represent her team. For some players it will be the last chance to spend time in the middle before the multiformat series and for others a great chance to showcase their talent in a high-profile match against quality opposition.”

“We look forward to working with the Governor-General to select a talented team befitting such an important occasion on the cricket calendar,” said Shawn Flegler, Cricket Australia’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) and National Selector. The Governor-General’s XI fixture was established in 2015-16 to promote and support women’s cricket. Sam Mostyn AC will lead the Governor-General’s XI for the second time following this year’s rain disrupted match against England.

The Governor-General’s team typically includes a mixture of established and emerging stars and will provide an entertaining lead-up to the multi-format series between India and Australia commencing at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 15, 2026. “I am delighted to lead the Governor-General’s XI – featuring stars of Australian cricket – against the newly crowned World Champion Indian side. The GG’s XI match is on the eve of what will be a thrilling Australia-India multiformat series. Like all cricket fans, I’m looking forward to cheering our team on.”

“The Australian women’s team have set the benchmark for the sport over a long period and I’m sure they will rise to the challenge in this series. I hope to see a big crowd getting behind both teams for what will be another momentous occasion,” she said. India women’s tour of Australia will run from February 15 to March 9, featuring one Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The series begins with the T20I leg, starting at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 15, followed by games at Manuka Oval, Canberra, and Adelaide Oval on February 19 and 21 respectively.

Focus then shifts to the ODI series, beginning at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on February 24. The second and third ODIs will be staged at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval on February 27 and March 1 respectively. The third ODI match was moved to Hobart from Melbourne due to floodlight issues. The tour culminates with a day-night Test at the WACA Ground in Perth from March 6–9.