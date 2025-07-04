Indian Railways New Rules Effective July 2025: Key Changes You Must Know

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has rolled out several important rule changes from July 1, 2025, to simplify passenger services and ensure greater transparency. These updates include changes in tatkal ticket bookings, ticket pricing, reservation chart timings, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aadhaar Mandatory for Online Tatkal Ticket Booking

From July 1, 2025, Aadhaar authentication has become mandatory to book tatkal tickets via the IRCTC website and mobile app. Only users who have linked and verified their Aadhaar with their IRCTC account will be able to book tatkal tickets online.

OTP Verification for Counter and Agent Tatkal Tickets

Starting July 15, 2025, an additional layer of security is introduced for tatkal tickets booked at PRS counters and via authorized agents. Passengers must verify their booking through a one-time password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number.

Booking Restrictions for Agents During Peak Hours

To ensure fair ticket access, the Railways has restricted booking times for authorized agents. Agents cannot book:

AC class tickets between 10:00 AM and 10:30 AM

between Non-AC class tickets between 11:00 AM and 11:30 AM

This rule benefits general passengers, giving them priority during the peak booking window.

Ticket Pricing Hike Based on Distance

The Indian Railways has revised fares for various premium trains including:

Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto

Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar

Amrit Bharat, Mahamana, Gatimaan

Antyodaya, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express

AC Vistadome coaches

These hikes will now apply to journeys over 500 km on non-suburban services.

Revised Fare Structure (Second Class and Sleeper)

501 to 1500 km: ₹5 increase

1501 to 2500 km: ₹10 increase

2501 to 3000 km: ₹15 increase

Per Kilometer Fare Hike

First AC Class : +0.5 paise/km

: +0.5 paise/km Second Class AC : +1 paisa/km

: +1 paisa/km Sleeper Class : +1 paisa/km

: +1 paisa/km First Class Non-AC: +1 paisa/km

Note: No changes have been made to reservation charges, superfast surcharges, or other additional fees. GST and rounding rules remain the same.

Reservation Chart Timing Changed to 8 Hours Before Departure

Previously, reservation charts were prepared 4 hours before departure, but now, from July 1, charts will be prepared 8 hours in advance. This helps in better seat allocation and reduces last-minute confusion.

No Fare Hike for Short-Distance Travel

For passengers traveling up to 500 km, there will be no fare hike. The new charges only apply to long-distance travelers exceeding the 500 km threshold.

Final Note for Passengers

The Indian Railways urges passengers to:

Regularly check rule updates

Verify Aadhaar linking on the IRCTC platform

Plan bookings in advance to avoid last-minute issues

These reforms aim to streamline ticketing, enhance transparency, and improve passenger experience.