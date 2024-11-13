Indian Stock Market Declines Amid Rising Inflation and Foreign Fund Exodus

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices witnessed a significant decline in early trade on Wednesday, largely driven by soaring inflation and continued foreign fund outflows. The market slump was further compounded by muted quarterly earnings reports and weak trends in global markets, as traders reacted to the growing economic concerns.

Market Opening: Sensex and Nifty Dip

The BSE Sensex opened lower, falling by 239.69 points to reach 78,435.49 at the start of the trading session. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped 103.15 points, standing at 23,780.30. The overall market sentiment was negative, with significant declines observed across various sectors, while only a few stocks managed to post gains.

Major Laggards and Gainers in Early Trade

Among the top laggards in the 30-share Sensex pack, stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Nestle, and ITC were leading the losses. These companies, along with others, faced pressure from rising inflationary concerns and weak earnings results.



On the other hand, a handful of stocks stood out as gainers during the initial trade, including Titan, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and NTPC, which managed to remain resilient amid broader market declines.

Rising Inflation Fuels Market Weakness

One of the primary factors driving the market’s downward trajectory is the recent surge in retail inflation, which rose to a 14-month high of 6.21% in October. This increase, largely driven by rising food prices, has breached the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit, further intensifying concerns over the country’s economic health. This inflationary pressure has raised fears of tighter monetary policies, which could further dampen economic growth.

Foreign Fund Outflows Continue to Weigh on Market

Adding to the bearish sentiment, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to offload equities, exacerbating the market’s downturn. According to exchange data, FIIs sold off equities worth Rs 3,024.31 crore on Tuesday, contributing to the market’s negative momentum. The ongoing foreign fund exodus reflects investor caution amid inflationary pressures and uncertain global economic conditions.

Global Market Trends and Economic Concerns

The broader global market outlook also remains weak, with key Asian markets like Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong all trading lower. In the US, major stock indices ended the day in the negative territory on Tuesday, further adding to the global market pessimism.

The global oil market also remains volatile, with Brent crude climbing by 0.35% to reach USD 72.14 per barrel, potentially adding to inflation concerns due to higher oil prices impacting consumer goods and production costs worldwide.

Previous Trading Session: Heavy Losses on Tuesday

In the previous trading session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex saw a sharp decline, losing 820.97 points or 1.03%, to close at 78,675.18. The Nifty also tumbled 257.85 points or 1.07%, settling at 23,883.45. This marked a challenging day for Indian equity markets as investors reacted to inflation data and foreign selling.

Outlook: Market Faces Headwinds

As Indian markets grapple with rising inflation and foreign fund outflows, analysts expect further volatility in the short term. The combination of inflationary pressures, weak global cues, and continued FII sell-offs could continue to weigh on market sentiment. Additionally, muted corporate earnings reports in India are likely to keep investors cautious.

Investors are closely watching the Reserve Bank of India’s actions and global economic developments to gauge the market’s future direction. Amid these uncertainties, traders are advised to stay alert and adopt a cautious approach to investments.

Key Points to Remember:

BSE Sensex declined by 239.69 points , reaching 78,435.49 in early trade.

declined by , reaching in early trade. NSE Nifty dropped 103.15 points , standing at 23,780.30 .

dropped , standing at . Retail inflation surged to 6.21% in October, marking a 14-month high.

surged to in October, marking a 14-month high. Foreign Institutional Investors sold equities worth Rs 3,024.31 crore on Tuesday.

sold equities worth on Tuesday. Global markets also showed signs of weakness, with major Asian indices trading lower.

also showed signs of weakness, with major Asian indices trading lower. Brent crude oil climbed to USD 72.14 per barrel, adding to inflation concerns.

Conclusion

With inflation rising to a 14-month high, continued foreign fund outflows, and weaker-than-expected corporate earnings, the Indian stock market faces significant headwinds. Traders and investors should remain cautious and keep an eye on upcoming economic data and the Reserve Bank of India’s next steps to better understand the potential direction of the market.