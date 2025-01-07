Indian Stock Market Opens Higher: Nifty Crosses 23,700 in Early Trade

Mumbai: The Indian stock market started on a positive note on Tuesday, with key indices rising amid strong buying interest across multiple sectors.

Gains were observed in energy, public sector enterprises (PSE), auto, IT, PSU banks, financial services, pharma, FMCG, metal, and realty, boosting overall market sentiment.

Market Performance

As of 9:27 AM, the Sensex was trading at 78,292.85, up by 327.86 points or 0.42%, while the Nifty climbed to 23,744.85, gaining 128.80 points or 0.55%.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE):

Advancers : 1,724 stocks were trading in green.

: 1,724 stocks were trading in green. Decliners: 487 stocks were in red.

Sectoral and Index Highlights

Nifty Bank : Increased by 258.50 points or 0.52% , trading at 50,180.50 .

: Increased by or , trading at . Nifty Midcap 100 : Gained 370.25 points or 0.66% , trading at 56,737.20 .

: Gained or , trading at . Nifty Smallcap 100: Rose by 108.90 points or 0.59%, reaching 18,534.15.

This broad-based recovery indicates investor confidence, with a focus on beaten-down stocks following Monday’s sharp corrections.

Expert Analysis

Market analysts attribute Monday’s 1.6% dip in Nifty to an overreaction to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) concerns, which caused a sharp correction of 388 points. Analysts believe the market’s decline was driven by bearish sentiment and short selling.

“The resilience seen in pharma and healthcare stocks amid the selloff reflects the perceived influence of virus concerns. However, clarification from government authorities that there is no immediate threat from HMPV has calmed fears, paving the way for a rebound,” experts noted.

Momentum stocks are expected to lead the recovery as investors shift focus back to growth and fundamentals.

Top Gainers and Losers

Top Gainers (Sensex)

Titan

HCL Tech

IndusInd Bank

Bajaj Finance

Adani Ports

Bajaj Finserv

Nestle India

PowerGrid

Tech Mahindra

Top Losers (Sensex)

Zomato

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

Tata Motors

Global Market Cues

US Markets : Dow Jones : Declined by 0.06% , closing at 42,706.56 . S&P 500 : Rose by 0.55% , ending at 5,975.40 . Nasdaq : Gained 1.24% , closing at 19,864.98 .

: Asian Markets : Hong Kong and China : Trading in red. Seoul , Jakarta , Bangkok , and Japan : Trading in green.

:

Institutional Investments

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) : Sold equities worth ₹2,575.06 crore on January 6.

: Sold equities worth on January 6. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs): Bought equities worth ₹5,749.65 crore during the same session.

Key Takeaways

The Indian stock market’s early gains on Tuesday signal investor optimism despite Monday’s correction. As concerns over the HMPV virus subside, sectors like pharma, IT, and financial services are expected to drive further growth. Global market cues, particularly from the US and Asia, will play a pivotal role in determining short-term trends.