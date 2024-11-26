Indian Stock Market Opens in Green After Two Strong Bullish Sessions

Mumbai: The Indian stock market opened in the green on Tuesday, continuing the positive momentum after two consecutive robust trading sessions. Early market sentiment was optimistic, driven by buying activity in the realty sector, which led the indices to rise in the initial trades.

As of 9:53 AM, the Sensex was trading at 80,203.9, up by 94.14 points or 0.12%, while the Nifty was at 24,253.10, reflecting a gain of 31.20 points or 0.13%.

Market Overview: A Positive Start with Select Sectors in Focus

The Indian equity markets maintained their positive momentum after experiencing a rise in the past two trading sessions. The realty sector witnessed notable buying activity, boosting the overall market sentiment. Market experts, however, caution that while the market has shown strength in the short term, this uptrend may not sustain indefinitely due to ongoing concerns related to income levels.

On a broader scale, the trend remained positive, with a majority of stocks in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) trading in green. 1,572 stocks were in the positive territory, while 694 stocks were in the red.

Sector Performance: Nifty Bank and Midcap Stocks Lead the Way

Among the key indices, Nifty Bank saw a rise of 80.70 points or 0.15%, reaching 52,288.20. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 330.80 points or 0.59%, trading at 56,231.35, reflecting strong performance in mid-cap stocks. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index also showed promising gains, advancing by 119.70 points or 0.66%, to 18,235.55.

Stocks to Watch: Winners and Losers in the Sensex Pack

Among the top gainers in the Sensex pack, key stocks that led the rally included Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Motors. These stocks saw strong buying interest, reflecting investor confidence in their future prospects.

On the flip side, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, and NTPC were among the top losers, with selling pressure seen in these counters.

Global Market Influences: Mixed Asian Market Performance

On the global front, Asian markets showed mixed performance. While markets in Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo were trading in red, the Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Bangkok markets were in the green. This mixed trend reflects global investor sentiment, with some markets facing challenges, while others benefited from positive developments.

The US stock markets closed in the green during the previous trading session, providing some optimism for emerging markets like India. The global cues, however, suggest that investor sentiment remains volatile, influenced by various macroeconomic factors, including concerns about inflation and income growth.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) vs. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs)

In terms of foreign institutional investments, FIIs were active buyers on November 25, purchasing equities worth Rs 9,947 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 6,907 crore on the same day, reflecting a slight divergence in the investment patterns of foreign and domestic institutional investors.

Technical Outlook: Key Levels to Watch for Nifty and Sensex

According to Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, the Nifty rose by 1.3% on Monday, marking a second consecutive rise of over one percentage point, a pattern reminiscent of last December’s rally. This strong upward momentum has created a spinning top candle, indicating a bull-bear equilibrium.

Chinchalkar further pointed out that 23,956 has become a critical support level for the Nifty, and a daily close below this level could signal renewed selling pressure, emboldening bearish market participants. Investors will be closely monitoring this level to gauge the market’s near-term direction.

Outlook for the Indian Stock Market

Despite the positive start to the day, market experts remain cautious, noting that the rise in the market may not continue beyond certain levels due to underlying concerns over income growth and economic conditions. However, there are some bright spots, especially in sectors like real estate, banking, and mid-cap stocks, which could continue to attract investor interest in the coming sessions.

In addition, Trump’s selection of Scott Bessent as the Treasury Secretary has been viewed positively from a market perspective. As a fiscal conservative, Bessent’s policies are expected to help lower US bond yields, which could benefit emerging markets (EMs), including India. This could provide further support to the Indian stock market, although domestic factors will remain a key focus for investors.

Conclusion: Market Sentiment Mixed but Positive in the Short Term

As the Indian stock market opens in green, it continues to benefit from strong performances in key sectors. However, investor caution remains, particularly with the uncertainties surrounding global markets and domestic income growth concerns. The performance of the Sensex and Nifty in the coming days will be crucial in determining whether this uptrend can be sustained or whether the market will face a potential pullback.

For now, sectoral performance, global cues, and technical levels such as 23,956 for Nifty will remain important factors for investors to watch closely.