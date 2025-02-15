‘This Is My Last Call’: Indian Woman Faces Death Sentence in Dubai After False Charges

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light, where a young woman named Shahzadi, originally from Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, has made a final phone call to her parents before facing execution in Dubai.

The 33-year-old woman, who was reportedly wrongfully accused and convicted of a crime in Dubai, has been sentenced to death. Her last phone call, which has sent shockwaves through her family, took place from Abu Dhabi’s prison, where she was being held.

Shahzadi’s Last Words to Her Parents

In the distressing phone call, Shahzadi told her parents, “Papa, this is my last call. Please forgive me, I couldn’t do anything for you.” The conversation was marked by sorrow, with her parents unable to meet their daughter one last time before her execution. Her father, devastated by the situation, repeatedly asked her what had happened, only to be met with the painful admission that this was their final interaction.

Amidst her father’s cries, Shahzadi mentioned that she was wrongfully implicated in a child’s death, a tragic incident she had no part in. The phone call ended abruptly after 10 minutes, leaving her parents distraught and devastated.

Shahzadi’s Life Before the Tragedy

Shahzadi’s story takes a tragic turn when it is revealed that she was lured to Dubai under false pretenses. Originally from Banda in Uttar Pradesh, Shahzadi connected with a man named Aziz from Agra via Facebook. Aziz promised her treatment for an illness and a job in Dubai with an overseas couple. However, the reality was far darker. Shahzadi was sold to a couple in Dubai, where she was forced into domestic servitude and subjected to physical and mental abuse.

During her time working as a maid, a child from the family she was employed with tragically died, allegedly due to improper medical treatment. However, the couple accused Shahzadi of killing the child, leading to her arrest and eventual death sentence.

Accusations of Human Trafficking and Miscarriage of Justice

Shahzadi’s parents insist that their daughter was a victim of a human trafficking scheme. They allege that she was forced into a false confession after being manipulated by the couple and Aziz, the man from Agra. Shahzadi’s parents have filed a legal complaint, calling for a judicial inquiry into the case. They have also sent a memorandum to the President and Prime Minister of India, requesting Shahzadi’s release from Dubai and her safe return to India.

In their appeal, Shahzadi’s parents have requested that the individuals responsible for her exploitation, including the Dubai couple and Aziz, be brought to justice. They believe their daughter was not only wrongfully accused but was also a victim of a human trafficking ring. The case has sparked outrage among those advocating for justice, urging authorities to take swift action.

Calls for Justice and Release

The emotional call made by Shahzadi to her parents underscores the gravity of the situation. As her execution date looms, the Indian government, along with human rights organizations, is under increasing pressure to intervene. The family hopes for a fair investigation and to see Shahzadi return home alive.

This case highlights the importance of tackling human trafficking, providing justice for those wrongfully accused, and ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens abroad.