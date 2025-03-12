India’s 5G Boom: Over 4.69 Lakh Towers Installed in 773 Districts Nationwide

New Delhi: The Indian government has confirmed that 5G services have now reached 773 out of 776 districts across the country, including Lakshadweep. Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, shared this update in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

As of February 28, telecom service providers (TSPs) have installed 4.69 lakh 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) nationwide, surpassing the minimum rollout obligations set during the spectrum auction. The expansion of mobile services beyond these obligations, however, depends on the commercial viability of the telecom companies, the minister added.

Government Initiatives to Boost 5G Growth

The government has implemented several measures to support the rollout of 5G services, including:

Spectrum Auction & Reforms : The auction of 5G spectrum and financial reforms such as the rationalization of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) and Bank Guarantees (BGs). Additionally, Spectrum Usage Charges were removed for spectrum acquired in 2022 and beyond.

: The auction of 5G spectrum and financial reforms such as the rationalization of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) and Bank Guarantees (BGs). Additionally, Spectrum Usage Charges were removed for spectrum acquired in 2022 and beyond. Simplified Regulatory Processes : The Standing Advisory Committee on Radio Frequency Allocations (SACFA) procedures have been streamlined to facilitate quicker approvals.

: The Standing Advisory Committee on Radio Frequency Allocations (SACFA) procedures have been streamlined to facilitate quicker approvals. PM GatiShakti Sanchar Portal & RoW Rules: The launch of a dedicated portal and the Right of Way (RoW) rules ensure faster approvals for telecom infrastructure installations, including small cells and street furniture use.

5G Expansion Fuels India’s Telecom Growth

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has highlighted the remarkable growth of the Indian telecom sector. With approximately 1,187 million mobile subscribers, urban tele-density has surged to 131.01%, while rural tele-density stands at 58.31%.

The rapid adoption of 5G is being further driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), localized data centers, and indigenous data sets, positioning India as a key player in the global telecom market.