India’s Coal Production Records 5.3% Growth in December 2024, Reaching 97.94 million Tonnes

New Delhi: India’s coal production saw a robust growth of 5.33% in December 2024, reaching 97.94 million tonnes (MT), compared to 92.98 MT in December 2023, according to the Ministry of Coal.

Significant Growth in Captive Coal Production

Production from captive and other mines surged by 29.61%, producing 18.95 MT in December 2024, up from 14.62 MT in the same period last year.

Cumulatively, coal production for FY 2024-25 (up to December 2024) climbed to 726.29 MT, marking a 6.11% increase from 684.45 MT during the corresponding period of FY 2023-24.

Coal Dispatch Hits New Highs

Coal dispatch also witnessed significant growth, with December 2024 dispatch reaching 92.59 MT—a 6.36% increase compared to 87.06 MT in December 2023.

Dispatch from captive and other mines stood at 18.13 MT, reflecting a growth rate of 31.83% compared to the previous year.

Cumulatively, coal dispatch for FY 2024-25 reached 750.75 MT, up by 5.58% from 711.07 MT during the same period of FY 2023-24.

Decline in Coal Imports Amid Domestic Growth

India’s coal imports fell by 3.1% during April-October 2024, dropping to 149.39 MT from 154.17 MT in the same period last year, thanks to increased domestic production.

The Non-Regulated Sector (industries other than power) recorded an 8.8% decline in coal imports during this period.

Challenges in Domestic Supply

Despite being the world’s fifth-largest coal reserve holder, India faces a deficit in specific coal types, such as coking coal and high-grade thermal coal. These gaps compel the country to rely on imports to sustain key industries like steel and meet energy demands.

Shift in Coal-Based Power Generation

Coal-based power generation grew by 3.87% from April to October 2024 compared to the same period last year. However, imports for blending purposes by thermal power plants dropped significantly by 19.5%.

Government’s Vision for Self-Reliance

The Ministry of Coal reiterated its commitment to enhancing production and ensuring efficient dispatch to meet India’s growing energy demands. These efforts align with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), aiming to reduce import dependency and achieve energy self-sufficiency.