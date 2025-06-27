India’s Housing Market Slows Down: What’s Behind the Drop in Home Sales?

Mumbai: India’s housing market witnessed a sharp 20% year-on-year decline in the April–June quarter of 2025, with only 96,285 units sold across the top seven cities, down from 120,335 units in Q2 2024 . This marks the second-lowest quarterly performance in two years, according to real estate consultancy Anarock.

Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock, said this dip was driven by “war‑like climate” due to both domestic disruptions like Operation Sindoor and international instability from the Iran-Israel conflict, which dampened buyer sentiment.

Regional Breakdown: MMR & Pune Lead, Chennai Posts Gain

MMR and Pune together contributed over 48% of total sales , selling around 46,685 units in Q2 2025.

together contributed over , selling around 46,685 units in Q2 2025. Chennai emerged as the lone outperformer, recording an 11% increase in annual sales, rising from about 5,100 units in Q2 2024 to around 5,660 in Q2 2025.

New Home Launches Dip, Supply Shifts Toward NCR

New housing projects declined 16% year-on-year, dropping from 117,165 units in Q2 2024 to 98,625 in Q2 2025. While MMR saw a 36% annual fall and 8% drop from the previous quarter, the NCR experienced a robust 69% quarterly jump and 10% annual increase in new supply.

Home Prices Climb Amid Slow Sales

Average residential property prices across the top seven cities rose 11% year-on-year, though the quarterly increase was modest at 1%. Among cities:

NCR led in growth with a 27% annual jump, followed by Bengaluru at 12%, and Hyderabad at 11%.

Unsold Inventory Slightly Up, With Pune Showing Good Progress

Unsold housing stock stood at 562,000 units at the end of Q2 2025, slightly higher than 560,000 in Q1, but a 3% drop year-on-year . Pune recorded the largest decline in unsold inventory, down 15%, from 94,770 units in Q2 2024 to 80,240 in Q2 2025.

Outlook: Quieter Quarter, Cautious Optimism Ahead

Puri remains cautiously optimistic: “With home loan rates softening and developers largely holding prices steady, the stage is set for a potential upswing in housing sales in the coming quarters”.