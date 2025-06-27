Maoists Blame Seethakka for Not Protecting Tribal People’s Rights

Telangana: A Maoist group has issued a stern warning letter to Minister Seethakka, expressing outrage over her silence concerning the enforced hardships faced by tribal communities in Mulugu’s agency region. The group alleges that police and forest department authorities have subjected tribal villagers to severe difficulties without ministerial intervention.

Minister Accused of Forgetting Welfare Laws for Adivasis

In their strongly worded letter addressed to Minister Seethakka, the Maoists questioned her commitment to tribal welfare, citing the PESA Act and the 1/70 Act introduced by the Congress party. They demanded why the minister had “forgotten” about these crucial laws that protect Adivasi rights.

Tribal Villagers in 339 Villages Urged to Evacuate by G.O. No. 49

According to the Maoist letter, Government Order (G.O.) No. 49 mandates the evacuation of 339 tribal villages in Kumuram Bheem district. The group expressed deep alarm that entire blocks in the state are disappearing due to enforced clearances and are urging the state government to revoke the order immediately.

Also Read: Telangana Employees Celebrate as ₹180 Crore Medical Dues Finally Settled

Maoists Demand Accountability Over Tribal Welfare

The Maoist cadre emphasized that the ultimate responsibility for protecting tribal rights lies with Minister Seethakka. They demanded she act promptly to halt forced evictions and uphold tribal welfare laws. The letter, signed by Maoist spokesperson Jagan, called for “urgent revocation” of G.O. No. 49 and threatened increased unrest if tribal grievances continue to be ignored.