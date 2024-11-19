Indira Gandhi is inspiration for ‘people’s government’, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy honored Indira Gandhi, India’s first and only woman Prime Minister, on her birth anniversary, emphasizing her enduring legacy as the ‘Iron Lady’ who inspired the concept of a ‘people’s government’. The occasion was observed as ‘National Integration Day’, reflecting Gandhi’s pivotal role in uniting and empowering the nation.

Remembering Indira Gandhi: The Iron Lady of India

CM Revanth Reddy hailed Indira Gandhi, a Bharat Ratna awardee, for her strong leadership and her transformative impact on Indian politics and society. Drawing parallels between her vision and the Telangana government’s initiatives, he highlighted her contributions to the upliftment of marginalized communities and the empowerment of women.

“Inspired by Indira Gandhi’s words that ‘Women are the symbol of Indian strength,’ the Telangana government prioritizes women empowerment, a vision that resonates deeply with her revolutionary reforms,” the Chief Minister stated.

Women Empowerment in Telangana: Building on Indira Gandhi’s Legacy

Revanth Reddy unveiled ambitious plans under the ‘Indiramamma Rajyam’ initiative, aimed at transforming the lives of women across the state. This program underscores the Telangana government’s commitment to realizing Gandhi’s vision for women’s empowerment.

Key highlights include:

Promoting Women Entrepreneurs: Aimed at turning one crore women into ‘crorepatis’ , the initiative focuses on financial independence and entrepreneurship.

Aimed at turning , the initiative focuses on financial independence and entrepreneurship. Indira Mahila Shakti Buildings: Ground-breaking ceremonies for 22 new buildings dedicated to women’s development were held on Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Ground-breaking ceremonies for dedicated to women’s development were held on Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Solar Power Plants Led by Women: Telangana’s unique initiative to set up solar power plants with 4,000 women’s groups marks a significant step toward environmental sustainability and women-led innovation.

Tribute to Indira Gandhi’s Leadership

Revanth Reddy praised Gandhi for continuing the Nehru legacy of strong, inclusive leadership. He recalled her efforts to introduce landmark reforms, including the nationalization of banks, abolition of privy purses, and her pivotal role in India’s Green Revolution, which addressed food security.

“Indira Gandhi’s leadership was a blend of vision and action, ensuring social justice and economic progress for all,” said the Chief Minister. He also highlighted her significant efforts in improving the lives of the poor and marginalized.

National Integration Day: A Celebration of Unity

Marking Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, the Telangana government observed National Integration Day to honor her unwavering commitment to India’s unity and integrity. Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of fostering communal harmony and national pride, values that Gandhi championed throughout her political career.

Achievements of Telangana’s ‘People’s Government’

Telangana’s government under Revanth Reddy continues to draw inspiration from Indira Gandhi’s principles, focusing on grassroots empowerment and inclusive growth:

Infrastructure Development: The inauguration of Indira Mahila Shakti buildings showcases the government’s dedication to creating supportive infrastructure for women.

The inauguration of Indira Mahila Shakti buildings showcases the government’s dedication to creating supportive infrastructure for women. Sustainable Energy Projects: Setting up solar power plants with women’s groups not only empowers women but also aligns with India’s renewable energy goals.

Setting up solar power plants with women’s groups not only empowers women but also aligns with India’s renewable energy goals. Economic Upliftment: Initiatives like ‘Indiramamma Rajyam’ highlight Telangana’s commitment to financial inclusion and women-led entrepreneurship.

Congress Leaders Join the Tribute

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud also paid homage to Indira Gandhi. He highlighted her unparalleled contributions to shaping modern India and reaffirmed the Congress party’s dedication to her ideals.

Indira Gandhi: A Lasting Inspiration

As Telangana celebrates Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, her legacy continues to inspire policies aimed at empowerment, equality, and unity. The state government’s initiatives reflect her timeless vision for a strong, inclusive India, ensuring her contributions remain relevant in today’s rapidly evolving socio-political landscape.

By honoring her memory and implementing forward-thinking programs, Telangana solidifies its reputation as a progressive state committed to fostering growth and equality for all. Indira Gandhi’s legacy endures as a guiding light for the government’s mission to uplift its people.