PM Modi Pays Tribute to Indira Gandhi on Her 107th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: On the 107th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to one of India’s most iconic leaders. Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917, is remembered for her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the country.Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to honor the legacy of Indira Gandhi, who served as the Prime Minister of India from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her tragic assassination on October 31, 1984.



In his tribute, PM Modi wrote: “Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary.” This simple yet profound message reflects the deep respect for Indira Gandhi’s contributions to the nation.

A Glimpse into the Life and Legacy of Indira Gandhi

Early Life and Family Background

Indira Gandhi, born into a family deeply rooted in India’s political fabric, was the only child of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and his wife Kamala Nehru. Growing up in the environment of the Indian freedom struggle, she was exposed to politics and leadership from an early age.

Her maternal grandfather, Motilal Nehru, was an influential figure in the Indian National Congress, further connecting Indira to the pivotal movements that shaped India’s independence.

Leadership and Contributions

Indira Gandhi’s tenure as the Prime Minister of India was marked by several bold decisions and significant policies. She became the first and, so far, the only woman to hold the office of Prime Minister in India. Her leadership was instrumental in shaping India’s political and economic landscape.

Key achievements during her tenure include:

The Green Revolution (1960s): Indira Gandhi’s government launched initiatives to increase food grain production, leading India towards self-sufficiency in food production.

The 1971 India-Pakistan War: Under her leadership, India decisively won the 1971 war, leading to the creation of Bangladesh, a momentous chapter in South Asian history.

Nationalization of Banks (1969): She nationalized 14 major private banks, which helped to extend banking services to rural India and contributed to the country’s economic development.

Emergency (1975-1977): The controversial declaration of a state of emergency is one of the most debated decisions of her leadership. It gave her sweeping powers, leading to the suspension of elections and civil liberties.

Indira Gandhi’s Global Influence

Indira Gandhi’s impact wasn’t limited to India alone. As the Prime Minister of a newly independent nation, she became a key figure in global politics. Her leadership in the Non-Aligned Movement, which sought to maintain an independent stance amidst the Cold War rivalry, solidified India’s position on the world stage.

PM Modi’s Tribute to Indira Gandhi’s Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tweet, acknowledged Indira Gandhi’s profound impact on India’s history. Under her leadership, India made significant strides in various fields, and her contributions remain a vital part of the country’s journey towards progress.

Modi’s tribute highlights the continued respect for leaders who shaped India’s future, irrespective of political ideologies. Indira Gandhi’s policies and decisions, particularly her efforts in improving agricultural output and asserting India’s global position, remain influential to this day.

A Nation Remembers

Indira Gandhi’s death in 1984, when she was assassinated by her own bodyguards, marked a tragic end to her dynamic leadership. However, her legacy continues to inspire political leaders and citizens alike. Her bold and decisive actions, especially during times of crisis, are often cited as examples of strong leadership.

On this birth anniversary, leaders across political spectrum, along with the common people, pay their respects to the memory of the woman who led India through tumultuous times and left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

Conclusion: Indira Gandhi’s Enduring Influence

As India commemorates the 107th birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi, it is a moment to reflect on the monumental contributions she made towards the nation’s growth. From the Green Revolution to India’s strong stance on the global stage, Indira Gandhi’s leadership laid the foundation for India’s progress in the modern world.

Prime Minister Modi’s tribute is a reminder of how Indira Gandhi’s legacy continues to resonate in India’s political and social fabric, inspiring future generations to contribute to the nation’s prosperity.