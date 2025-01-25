Grand Inauguration of Indo-Türkiye Friendship Association (ITFA) in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Indo-Türkiye Friendship Association (ITFA) was officially inaugurated with a grand ceremony attended by Mr. Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General of Türkiye, and Mr. M. A. Faiz Khan, Chairman of ITFA.

The event was held in the presence of Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary for IT & I&C, Government of Telangana, marking a significant step toward enhancing economic and trade relations between India and Türkiye.

A New Era of Trade and Cooperation

The inauguration of ITFA aims to bolster the trade and investment relations between India and Türkiye, offering new opportunities for companies to expand their businesses and open new avenues for growth.

The ITFA is strategically focused on widening the horizons for business circles in both countries and establishing a robust bridge of connectivity to facilitate cross-border trade.

ITFA has already been introduced to prominent Turkish business organizations, including stakeholders in Türkiye’s innovation ecosystem, such as science and technology parks, incubators, and universities.

The association is poised to play a pivotal role in strengthening ties and promoting bilateral partnerships in various sectors.

India and Türkiye: Emerging Global Economic Powers

Both India and Türkiye are emerging economic giants in their respective regions, gaining recognition for their growing influence in global markets.

India, as the world’s 5th largest economy, and Türkiye, with its strategic geographic location and youthful, dynamic population, are two nations with immense potential for collaboration.

In 2024, Türkiye became the 11th largest economy globally, with a GDP of approximately $1 trillion. It also ranks as the 4th largest economy in Europe by purchasing power parity (PPP).

Meanwhile, India’s robust economic growth has positioned it as a key player in global trade, making the partnership between these two countries more critical than ever.

Bilateral trade between India and Türkiye reached an impressive $13 billion in 2024, and both governments have set an ambitious target of increasing this figure to $20 billion in the near term.

Key sectors for cooperation include information technology, software, pharmaceuticals, defense, aerospace, cybersecurity, green energy, renewable energy, and critical minerals.

In addition, health, food security, logistics, and supply chains are becoming increasingly important areas of focus.

Promising Trade Opportunities

The collaboration between Indian and Turkish companies offers vast opportunities for trade and investment. Key areas where both countries can find synergies include:

Food and agriculture

Machinery and vehicle parts

Textiles and electronic products

Furniture, kitchen items, and home décor

Stones and semi-precious stones

These sectors, along with many others, provide promising avenues for bilateral cooperation and mutual growth.

The increasing demand for renewable energy and technological innovation further strengthens the case for enhanced collaboration between India and Türkiye.

Message from Mr. Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General of Türkiye

Mr. Orhan Yalman Okan, the Consul General of Türkiye, expressed his enthusiasm about Hyderabad’s role in strengthening the relationship between India and Türkiye.

He highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the two nations, rooted in shared experiences dating back to the Nizam era.

“Hyderabad holds a special place in the hearts of the Turkish people, and it is a city that exemplifies dynamism and economic growth,” said Mr. Okan.

He further emphasized the importance of upgrading economic and trade relations, citing the launch of ITFA as a key step toward fostering greater connectivity between the business communities of both countries.

Mr. Okan also welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ITFA and T-Hub, a premier innovation hub in Hyderabad, underscoring the potential for future cooperation in the areas of technology and entrepreneurship.

“It is my sincere wish that this collaboration will pave the way for the opening of a Turkish-India Technology Transfer Office in T-Hub,” he added, highlighting the growing importance of technological exchanges between India and Türkiye.

Message from Mr. Faiz Khan, Chairman of ITFA

Mr. Faiz Khan, Chairman of the Indo-Türkiye Friendship Association, underscored the historical and cultural bonds shared between Hyderabad and Türkiye.

He noted the long-standing relationship between the two countries in sectors such as healthcare, education, film, and tourism. Mr. Khan also highlighted the potential for growth and innovation through the cooperation between ITFA and T-Hub, which serves as a gateway to global markets.

“India’s thriving innovation ecosystem and Türkiye’s strategic location create boundless opportunities for collaboration in emerging sectors like renewable energy, technology, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing,” said Mr. Khan.

“This partnership will empower startups from both countries to explore new markets, develop innovative solutions, and form impactful collaborations.”

Upcoming ITFA Events

To further cement the growing ties between India and Türkiye, ITFA has planned a series of exciting upcoming events:

Türkiye Tourism Roadshow – February 26, Taj Krishna Hotel, Hyderabad

– February 26, Taj Krishna Hotel, Hyderabad Iftar Dinner – During Ramadan

– During Ramadan Business Trip to Türkiye – April 2025

– April 2025 Türkiye Food Festival – May 3-18, Trident Hotel

– May 3-18, Trident Hotel Türkiye Education Fair – June 2025, Trident Hotel

– June 2025, Trident Hotel Zoom Meeting with the Turkish-Indian Business Council – First half of 2025 in Istanbul

These events will provide platforms for networking, collaboration, and exchange, further strengthening the economic, cultural, and social ties between the two nations.

ITFA Board Members

The Indo-Türkiye Friendship Association is supported by a dynamic and dedicated board of members, including: