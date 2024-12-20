Industry Must Fully Integrate with Govt Digital Platforms to Boost Logistics Sector: Piyush Goyal

Industry Must Fully Integrate with Govt Digital Platforms Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has emphasized the importance of complete integration between industry stakeholders and government digital platforms to enhance India’s logistics sector. Speaking at the ULIP Logistics Hackathon 2.0 Awards Ceremony in New Delhi, the minister highlighted sustainability, innovation, and skill development as pivotal for transforming the sector.

Goyal urged stakeholders to adopt a collaborative approach, integrating fully with government digital platforms. This step, he stated, is crucial for streamlining operations, improving efficiency, and fostering growth within the logistics ecosystem.

“We have to adopt technology like electric mobility, biofuels, and multimodal transport options to bring down the overall carbon impact and make sustainability the core of our thinking,” Goyal remarked.

Focus on Sustainability and Green Logistics

Sustainability was a major theme in Goyal’s address. He called on the industry to integrate green practices into the logistics ecosystem, leveraging technologies like:

Electric mobility

Biofuels

Multimodal transport solutions

These measures aim to reduce the carbon footprint and ensure that sustainability becomes a foundational element in logistics planning.

Skill Development in the Logistics Sector

Highlighting the need for a future-ready workforce, the minister stressed the importance of collaboration between the government, private sector, and academia to enhance skill development. He emphasized:

Training programs tailored for logistics professionals.

Leveraging institutions to build a skilled workforce.

Preparing the industry to meet emerging challenges through upskilling.

Innovation and Infrastructure Development

Innovation was underscored as a driving force for improving logistics infrastructure. Goyal pointed out the need for:

Better road-building techniques.

Faster processes for bidding contracts.

Utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics to prevent time and cost overruns.

“Hackathons are a new governance model to solve problems in the country. They are inclusive and involve young minds, startups, and innovators,” Goyal added.

ULIP Logistics Hackathon 2.0: A Nationwide Initiative

The ULIP Logistics Hackathon 2.0, launched on September 24, 2024, in collaboration with NITI Aayog and Startup India, provided a platform for startups, enterprises, and logistics service providers to address critical challenges in the sector.

Key Highlights of the Hackathon

Massive Participation: Over 4,751 registrations were received, showcasing the event’s widespread appeal.

Over were received, showcasing the event’s widespread appeal. Rigorous Selection Process: From the entries, 72 participants were shortlisted to develop prototypes.

From the entries, were shortlisted to develop prototypes. Finale Event: On December 20, 25 finalists presented their innovative solutions.

Innovative Solutions Unveiled

The hackathon showcased groundbreaking ideas, including:

Accident Hotspot Mapping: Leveraging geospatial data and real-time analytics to identify and mitigate accident-prone areas, enhancing road safety and informing better infrastructure planning.

Leveraging geospatial data and real-time analytics to identify and mitigate accident-prone areas, enhancing road safety and informing better infrastructure planning. Sustainable Supply Chain Management: Proposals emphasized reducing carbon footprints through: Efficient load consolidation. Optimal routing. Real-time tracking.

Proposals emphasized reducing carbon footprints through: Cargo Insurance and Risk Management: Participants introduced advanced risk assessment tools and cost-effective insurance mechanisms tailored for logistics.

Participants introduced advanced risk assessment tools and cost-effective insurance mechanisms tailored for logistics. Operational Efficiency Enhancements: Solutions focused on: Route optimization. Cargo space utilization. Transit time reduction through predictive analytics and data-driven decision-making.

Solutions focused on:

Encouraging Innovation with Substantial Rewards

To inspire excellence and creativity, the hackathon offered a cash prize pool of Rs 20 lakh, recognizing impactful ideas and rewarding innovation in logistics solutions.

Towards Ease of Living and Doing Business

Goyal reiterated that Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business are core objectives for the government. Achieving these goals is essential for making India competitive on a global scale.

“This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Prayas’ initiative, which involves collective efforts from all sectors of society,” Goyal said.

The Future of Logistics in India

With a focus on technology, sustainability, and collaboration, India’s logistics sector is poised for transformative growth. Events like the ULIP Logistics Hackathon play a crucial role in driving innovation and addressing critical challenges, paving the way for a more efficient and sustainable future.