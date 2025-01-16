Infosys Q3 Net Profit Rises 11.5% to Rs 6,806 Crore: Revenue Up 7.6%

New Delhi: Infosys, the leading IT services company, reported an 11.46% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 6,806 crore for the October-December quarter of FY25.

This marks a significant rise from Rs 6,106 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue Growth in the Third Quarter

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 41,764 crore, reflecting a 7.58% increase compared to Rs 38,821 crore in Q3 FY24.

CEO Salil Parekh Highlights Key Growth Drivers

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh attributed the strong performance to broad-based year-on-year growth, robust operating margins, and the company’s differentiated digital offerings. “Our strong revenue growth, particularly in a seasonally weak quarter, reflects the success of our market positioning and strategic initiatives.

We are also strengthening our enterprise AI capabilities, with a focus on generative AI, which is seeing increasing client traction,” Parekh said.

Workforce Expansion

The company also saw a growth in its workforce, adding 5,591 employees during the quarter. Infosys now has a total of 323,379 employees.