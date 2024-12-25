Inhumane Incident in Telangana: Relatives Refuse to Allow Elderly Woman’s Body Inside Home

Hyderabad: In a shocking and inhumane incident in the Jagitial district of Telangana, the body of an elderly woman, identified as Sodolah Seetama, was left outside her home for nearly six hours after her death.

This tragic event unfolded when her relatives, showing an utter lack of compassion, refused to allow her body inside the house and locked the door.

The Tragic Death of Sodolah Seetama

Sodolah Seetama, an 85-year-old woman, passed away yesterday after her health deteriorated while receiving treatment at a local hospital. Her husband, Lakshman, had passed away nearly 20 years ago, and the couple had no children. After her husband’s death, Sodolah had transferred her property to the children of her brother-in-law, a decision that would later become central to the dispute.

The Dispute Over Her Last Rites

When Sodolah’s body was brought back to her home following her death, her relatives, specifically the children of her brother-in-law, refused to let the body inside. Instead of allowing her family to perform her last rites, they locked the doors to the house and walked away. The refusal to allow the body inside meant that Sodolah’s remains had to be kept outside for six long hours in the harsh elements.

Local residents, shocked by the callous behavior of the relatives, immediately alerted the police. In response, police officers arrived at the scene, broke open the door, and allowed the body to be brought inside.

Police Intervention and the Final Arrangements

The police, after gaining access to the house, ensured that the body was properly handled and allowed the final rites to be carried out. What is even more disturbing is that instead of performing the last rites themselves, Sodolah’s relatives reportedly hired other individuals to carry out the funeral rites, further demonstrating their lack of involvement and compassion during this difficult time.

The Inhumane Nature of the Incident

This incident has left the local community shaken, as it reflects a disturbing level of insensitivity and disregard for basic human decency. It is unclear whether the relatives’ refusal to let the body into the house was driven by personal grievances, financial disputes over the property, or sheer apathy. Regardless of the reason, the family’s actions have sparked outrage, drawing attention to the vulnerability of elderly people, particularly those without immediate family support.

The Larger Issue: Elder Care and Family Responsibility

While this case is an extreme example, it raises serious questions about elder care and the responsibility of family members to care for their aging relatives. In many parts of India, elderly people often face neglect or mistreatment, especially when there are issues related to inheritance and property. In this case, the elderly woman’s decision to transfer her property to her brother-in-law’s children after her husband’s death appears to have led to a strained relationship, further complicating her final days.

This incident also highlights the need for greater awareness about the treatment of elderly people and the importance of ensuring that they are cared for with dignity, respect, and compassion, regardless of their financial or familial situation.

A Call for Change in Elder Care

The refusal by relatives to allow the body of Sodolah Seetama inside her home is a stark reminder of the deep-rooted issues of neglect and abuse that many elderly people face in India. The tragic incident underscores the importance of supporting vulnerable seniors and fostering a culture of respect and care for the elderly in our society.

As the community processes this incident, it serves as a wake-up call to authorities and citizens alike to address elder care more effectively and prevent similar occurrences in the future. The case is still under investigation, and the authorities are likely to take action against the relatives involved in this cruel act.