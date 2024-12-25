Hyderabad: Couple from Bihar Arrested for Stealing Gold Jewelry from Doctor’s House

Hyderabad: In a major development, a couple from Bihar was arrested by the Rajendra Nagar Police in Hyderabad for allegedly stealing gold jewelry and valuable items from their employer’s house.

The accused, identified as Kumar Yadav and Bharti, had been working as a maid and a security guard at a doctor’s residence in the Banndla Guda Jagir area, specifically in the vicinity of the Mahfil Township.

The Theft at the Doctor’s House

The couple had been employed at the doctor’s house for several months, during which Bharti, the maid, reportedly stole gold jewelry and other valuable items from the residence. Over time, she secretly hid the stolen items in her room, away from the eyes of the employer and others.

However, their illicit activities went unnoticed until three days ago, when Bharti and Kumar suddenly stopped coming to work. Concerned about their absence, the doctor and their family decided to check the house and inventory. It was at this point that they discovered the gold jewelry was missing. Alarmed by the theft, the family filed a complaint with the local police.

Police Investigation and Arrest

The Rajendra Nagar Police promptly registered a case and began investigating the matter. Based on the complaint and subsequent inquiries, the police learned that the couple had planned to flee the city. Acting on this information, the police tracked down Kumar and Bharti to Sikandarabad, where they were arrested just as they were about to board a train to escape Hyderabad.

The Couple’s Motive and Plan to Flee

Initial investigations revealed that Bharti had been stealing the valuable items over a period of time, hiding them in their room at the doctor’s house. The couple had planned their escape carefully, intending to leave the city and avoid detection. However, their plans were thwarted by the timely intervention of the Rajendra Nagar Police, who apprehended them before they could carry out their escape.

Impact and Consequences

This incident has raised concerns about security and the risks associated with hiring domestic staff. While the couple had been trusted employees, their actions highlight the importance of vigilance and monitoring within household settings. The police have now recovered a portion of the stolen items, and further investigations are ongoing.

The arrest of the couple has been widely reported, and authorities have assured the public that they are committed to bringing those involved in such crimes to justice. As of now, Kumar Yadav and Bharti are in police custody, and the investigation is underway to recover any remaining stolen goods.

Raising Awareness about Security in Household Employment

This theft case has shed light on the potential security risks that homeowners face when employing domestic staff, especially when it comes to entrusting valuables to them. While not all employees may be involved in criminal activities, this incident serves as a reminder to maintain careful oversight and security measures at home.

As investigations continue, the authorities are focusing on ensuring that such incidents do not recur and that justice is served for the affected family. The public has been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to prevent similar crimes.