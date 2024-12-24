GHMC to Impose Steep Penalties to Curb Illegal Constructions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Illegal constructions continue to plague Hyderabad, with the problem gaining attention due to the staggering number of related cases in the Telangana High Court.

In the past five years, nearly 2.5 lakh writ petitions concerning unauthorized structures have been filed, highlighting the scale of the issue.

In response, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is stepping up efforts to crack down on such violations with stringent measures, including hefty penalties and advanced tracking mechanisms.

GHMC’s Comprehensive Strategy to Address Illegal Constructions

To address the growing menace, the GHMC is planning several robust actions:

Online Portal for Real-Time Monitoring

The GHMC is working on developing an online platform to actively monitor and track unauthorized constructions across the city. This digital initiative aims to identify violations before they escalate, ensuring swift action by authorities. Marking Unauthorized Properties in Encumbrance Certificates (ECs)

A significant deterrent under consideration is adding a notation of “unauthorized construction” in the Encumbrance Certificate (EC) of properties that violate building norms. The corporation has initiated discussions with the registration department to implement this system. This change will alert potential buyers to illegal properties, discouraging unlawful activities and creating accountability among property owners. Massive Penalties for Violators

GHMC plans to impose steep penalties on property owners who violate construction norms. This includes those who construct additional floors without approval, encroach on roads, violate setback regulations, or occupy government and private lands illegally. Targeting Common Violations

The unauthorized constructions often involve:

Adding extra floors beyond approved plans

Converting residential premises into commercial establishments to avoid higher commercial tax rates

Building without required permits

Deviating from approved layouts

The corporation is also addressing complaints about road encroachments and construction on government or private lands, which have disrupted urban infrastructure and public spaces.

High Court Push for Stringent Measures

The Telangana High Court has recently directed GHMC to take decisive action against illegal constructions. This judicial nudge has spurred the municipal corporation into intensifying its efforts. The civic body has already demolished over 1,000 unauthorized structures in 2024, yet the problem persists due to the reactive nature of enforcement measures.

According to GHMC officials, enforcement is typically triggered only after receiving complaints, allowing many violators to operate unnoticed. Illegal practices, such as obtaining permits for Ground+1 or G+2 structures and later constructing additional floors, are rampant in the city.

Impact of Prajavani Complaints

During GHMC’s weekly “Prajavani” grievance redressal program held every Monday, around 40%-50% of complaints are related to unauthorized constructions. These complaints reveal the extent of public frustration over illegal structures, which often disrupt community harmony and urban development plans.

Proposed Reforms to Registration Processes

GHMC is collaborating with the registration department to integrate data on unauthorized constructions into the EC system. Once implemented, this reform will act as a powerful deterrent, as properties flagged for violations will face reduced marketability. Buyers will be better equipped to avoid illegal properties, while owners of such properties will face financial losses and penalties.

Aimed at Curtailing Property Misuse

Illegal constructions often involve converting residential spaces into commercial establishments while continuing to benefit from lower residential tax rates. GHMC’s proposed measures aim to clamp down on this misuse, ensuring adherence to zoning regulations and fair taxation.

Way Forward: A Long-Term Solution

GHMC officials emphasize the need for proactive measures rather than relying on complaints alone. The upcoming online portal will play a pivotal role in automating tracking processes, enabling authorities to detect and address violations in real time. By combining this with strict penalties, public awareness campaigns, and better interdepartmental coordination, GHMC aims to create a sustainable and legally compliant urban environment in Hyderabad.