IPL 2024: SRH v MI overall head-to-head, When and where to watch

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) play host to Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday in the Match 8 of the IP 2024, with both teams looking to bounce back from gut-wrenching opening losses.

Sunrisers lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening game while Mumbai suffered a loss against Gujarat Titans. The two teams are currently sitting seventh and eighth on the points table.

The two teams compete against each other on 21 times in the tournament with Mumbai having upper hand against SRH with 12 wins.

SRH v MI Head-to-Head 21 matches:

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 9

Mumbai Indians: 12

SRH v MI match time:

The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT).

SRH v MI match venue: The SRH v MI match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live broadcast of SRH v MI match on television in India:

SRH v MI match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India:

The live streaming of SRH v MI will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya(c), Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Naman Dhir, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka