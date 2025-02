IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: Tournament to Begin on March 22, See Full List of 74 Matches

New Delhi: The eagerly awaited schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been officially revealed. The 18th edition of the tournament will commence on March 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with the opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This year’s IPL will feature 74 thrilling matches, including 12 double-headers, spread across 13 venues. The tournament will run for 65 days, culminating in the grand finale on May 25, 2025.

Key Fixtures and Timings

The IPL 2025 will feature a jam-packed schedule with high-profile matches to look forward to. Some of the key fixtures include:

March 23, 2025 : 3:30 PM : Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad 7:30 PM : Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai

: March 24, 2025 : 7:30 PM : Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam

: March 25, 2025 : 7:30 PM : Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad

:

Other exciting fixtures include Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans on April 2, making the start of the tournament action-packed.

Venues for IPL 2025

Matches will be held across 13 venues, including some of the most iconic cricketing locations in India. These venues include:

Eden Gardens (Kolkata)

(Kolkata) Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)

(Mumbai) MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai)

(Chennai) Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

(Ahmedabad) Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)

(Delhi) Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur)

Double-Headers and Key Highlights

IPL 2025 will also feature multiple double-headers, ensuring fans get to witness a full day of cricket action. These exciting fixtures will take place across different cities, adding to the tournament’s dynamic nature.

The Road to the Final

The season will culminate in a highly anticipated finale, with the final match scheduled on May 25, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Along the way, there will be two Qualifiers, an Eliminator, and the Final match:

Qualifier 1 : May 20, 2025, at Hyderabad

: May 20, 2025, at Hyderabad Eliminator : May 21, 2025, at Hyderabad

: May 21, 2025, at Hyderabad Qualifier 2 : May 23, 2025, at Kolkata

: May 23, 2025, at Kolkata Final: May 25, 2025, at Kolkata

Exciting Matchups to Watch Out For

The IPL 2025 will feature a series of thrilling encounters between some of the best teams and players in the world. Fans can expect intense competition as top players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and other international stars take the field.

Date Time Match Venue 22-Mar-25 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kolkata 23-Mar-25 3:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 23-Mar-25 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chennai 24-Mar-25 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Visakhapatnam 25-Mar-25 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Ahmedabad 26-Mar-25 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Guwahati 27-Mar-25 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 28-Mar-25 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai 29-Mar-25 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad 30-Mar-25 3:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Visakhapatnam 30-Mar-25 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 31-Mar-25 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 01-Apr-25 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Lucknow 02-Apr-25 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Bengaluru 03-Apr-25 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 04-Apr-25 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Lucknow 05-Apr-25 3:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chennai 05-Apr-25 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals New Chandigarh 06-Apr-25 3:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata 06-Apr-25 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Hyderabad 07-Apr-25 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai 08-Apr-25 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings New Chandigarh 09-Apr-25 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 10-Apr-25 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Bengaluru 11-Apr-25 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai 12-Apr-25 3:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Lucknow 12-Apr-25 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Hyderabad 13-Apr-25 3:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Jaipur 13-Apr-25 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Delhi 14-Apr-25 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Lucknow 15-Apr-25 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders New Chandigarh 16-Apr-25 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Delhi 17-Apr-25 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai 18-Apr-25 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Bengaluru 19-Apr-25 3:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Ahmedabad 19-Apr-25 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Jaipur 20-Apr-25 3:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru New Chandigarh 20-Apr-25 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 21-Apr-25 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Kolkata 22-Apr-25 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Lucknow 23-Apr-25 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 24-Apr-25 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru 25-Apr-25 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 26-Apr-25 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Kolkata 27-Apr-25 3:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai 27-Apr-25 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi 28-Apr-25 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Jaipur 29-Apr-25 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 30-Apr-25 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Chennai 01-May-25 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Jaipur 02-May-25 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad 03-May-25 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 04-May-25 3:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 04-May-25 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Dharamsala 05-May-25 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Hyderabad 06-May-25 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Mumbai 07-May-25 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Kolkata 08-May-25 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dharamsala 09-May-25 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow 10-May-25 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 11-May-25 3:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dharamsala 11-May-25 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Delhi 12-May-25 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Chennai 13-May-25 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 14-May-25 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Ahmedabad 15-May-25 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Mumbai 16-May-25 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Jaipur 17-May-25 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru 18-May-25 3:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 18-May-25 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow 20-May-25 7:30 PM Qualifier 1 Hyderabad 21-May-25 7:30 PM Eliminator Hyderabad 23-May-25 7:30 PM Qualifier 2 Kolkata 25-May-25 7:30 PM Final Kolkata

Conclusion

With 74 matches spread across more than two months, IPL 2025 promises to be another thrilling season of high-stakes cricket. Fans are sure to be glued to their screens as their favorite teams battle it out for the coveted IPL trophy. Get ready for an unforgettable season of cricketing action starting March 22!