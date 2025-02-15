England Lacking Experience in 50-Over Format to be Serious Contenders, Says Mark Butcher

New Delhi: Former England cricketer Mark Butcher believes that the Jos Buttler-led side does not have enough experience in the 50-over format to be considered strong contenders for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which is set to begin on February 19.

Since the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, England has only won four out of 14 ODIs, including a recent 0-3 series defeat in India during Brendon McCullum’s first series as head coach. In the Champions Trophy, England will face Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa – the teams that defeated them in the 2023 World Cup group stage.

England’s Lack of 50-Over Cricket Experience

Butcher highlighted England’s lack of experience in the 50-over format, noting that their recent matches have exposed how naive the side is in this format. He remarked, “The first thing that sprang to my mind during the first two ODIs was just how naive most of our cricket is in the 50-over format… We don’t play any. There is a world of difference in terms of the tempo that the game needs to be played at.”

He went on to explain that 50-over cricket requires a more fluctuating tempo compared to 20-over cricket. “Having the skill and game awareness to know when to put the foot down, when to ease off, when to sit in, and when to go hard, is something that only comes with playing lots of 50-over cricket.”

Comparisons to England’s Past and International Rivals

Butcher drew comparisons to the 1990s when England would play just a few 50-over matches each summer, often against India, West Indies, or Australia. He noted, “The difference in number of caps between them and our players was three times more on the other team.” He emphasized that England is now in a similar situation, where India’s players have far more experience than England’s, including their captain Jos Buttler.

Concerns Over Individual Players

In the recent 0-3 series defeat in India, pacer Gus Atkinson was particularly disappointing, conceding 139 runs in the two matches he played. Butcher felt that Atkinson, who had limited List A experience before making his ODI debut in 2023, would improve with time but might not make a significant impact in the Champions Trophy.

“A lot of our guys will be a lot better for the run. Gus Atkinson has had a pretty chastening trip and that’s not a bad thing,” Butcher commented. “But if you’re talking about winning a Champions Trophy in a couple of weeks’ time, it’s not likely.”

A Challenging Road Ahead for England

Butcher concluded by stating that England’s team, with its current mix of experience and skill, may not have the ability to conquer the challenges of 50-over cricket, especially in a high-stakes tournament like the Champions Trophy. “It requires more than just putting your foot to the floor and keeping it there,” he said, implying that England’s lack of experience could hinder their chances in the competition.