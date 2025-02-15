‘Jatadhara’ Starts Production with Muhurat Ceremony in Hyderabad

Mumbai: The highly anticipated movie Jatadhara officially began its production with a grand muhurat ceremony held at a temple in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The event was celebrated with great enthusiasm, with key industry figures like director Harish Shankar, Pushpa 2: The Rule producer Ravi Shankar, directors Venky Atluri and Mohana Indraganti, actress Shilpa Shirodhkar, and others marking an auspicious start to the film’s journey.

Jatadhara Promises Action and Suspense

Jatadhara is an action-packed, suspenseful film that combines traditional mythology with a supernatural twist. The film is set to captivate audiences with its stunning visuals, and actor Sudheer Babu is at the helm, bringing a fresh and dynamic character to life.

Sudheer Babu Excited to Begin New Journey

Sudheer Babu expressed his excitement about the project, saying, “I’m thrilled to start this new journey. It’s a great honor to be a part of Jatadhara. The script beautifully merges our rich mythological beliefs with scientific facts. The intersection of these two worlds will offer a unique experience to the audience, and I’m confident it will leave a lasting impact.”

Sudheer Babu’s Film Journey

Having made his acting debut with a supporting role in Ye Maaya Chesave, Sudheer Babu has been working in the industry for over 15 years. His first film in a leading role was Siva Manasulo Sruthi, and he went on to find success in films like Prema Katha Chitram, Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini, and Samanthakamani, which was a commercial hit in 2017.

Jatadhara Muhurat Ceremony Attended by Key Figures

The muhurat ceremony of Jatadhara was also attended by presenters from Zee Studios, Umesh K.R. Bansal and Prerna V. Arora, marking a promising beginning for the much-anticipated project. With a strong cast and an intriguing storyline, Jatadhara is set to make waves in Indian cinema.