Rajkummar Rao’s Action-Thriller ‘Maalik’ to Release on June 20

Mumbai: Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao is set to take on a new avatar in his upcoming action-thriller Maalik, where he will be seen in a gangster role for the first time. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on June 20, 2025.

The makers of Maalik took to Instagram to announce the film’s release date, accompanied by a gripping poster featuring Rajkummar Rao in a fierce new look. In the poster, Rajkummar stands atop a jeep holding an AK-47, while a line of trucks is queued up behind him, setting the tone for the action-packed thriller.

The caption read, “Poore pradesh aur desh pe RAJ karne aa rahe hain MAALIK! @rajkummar_rao in and as #Maalik In Cinemas on 20th June, 2025”, followed by credits for the film’s team.

Directed by Pulkit, Known for his Previous Work

Maalik is directed by Pulkit, who has previously helmed films like Dedh Beegha Zameen, Bose: Dead/Alive, and Bhakshak. The director is known for his expertise in telling compelling stories, and expectations are high for his latest venture.

Rajkummar Rao’s Exciting New Role

On his 40th birthday, Rajkummar Rao revealed the title of the film along with a poster that featured a powerful line: “Maalik. Paida nahi ho sakta ban toh sakta hai,” hinting at the transformative nature of his character in the film.

In a social media update last year, he wrote, “#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!” giving fans a glimpse of what was to come.

Produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. The film promises to be an action-packed thriller with a gripping storyline and intense performances.

Rajkummar Rao’s Journey in Cinema

Since his debut in 2010, Rajkummar Rao has become one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, working in over 30 films and earning several prestigious honors, including a National Award. He made his acting debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha and later appeared in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, and many others. His breakout moment came in 2013 with films like Kai Po Che! and Shahid, and he has continued to shine with projects like Queen, Aligarh, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, The White Tiger, and Ludo, among others.

Maalik’s Expected Impact

With Rajkummar Rao taking on a completely new genre, Maalik is expected to mark a significant milestone in his career, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this action-thriller, which promises to deliver edge-of-the-seat excitement.