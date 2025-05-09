IPL 2025 suspended indefinitely, BCCI cites national interest: Sources

New Delhi: In light of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suspended the IPL 2025 season indefinitely, sources told IANS following an emergency meeting on Friday.

Dharamshala Match Called Off Amid Strikes

The decision follows Thursday’s IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, which was abandoned after 10.1 overs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The match was halted due to air and drone strikes from Pakistan, which led to blackouts in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur — all located near Dharamshala.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma urges citizens to refrain from ‘spreading or believing any fake news’ as Indo-Pak tension rise

BCCI Confirms Suspension, Details Awaited

According to sources within the BCCI, the board held an urgent meeting with concerned authorities and concluded that suspending the tournament was in the nation’s best interest. “BCCI wants to stand with the nation at this time and thus suspends IPL 2025 with immediate effect,” said a source. A detailed statement from the BCCI is expected soon.

No Timeline for Resumption

As of now, there is no proposed window to resume the tournament later in the year. “It’s indefinite at the moment. It will only happen if there is time later in the year,” IPL sources added.

Player Safety Concerns Mount

The situation has led to anxiety among several international players, particularly Australians, who were part of the IPL. Safety concerns were reportedly raised following the abandoned match in Dharamshala.

Evacuation Measures Initiated

A special train has been arranged to evacuate players, team support staff, match officials, commentators, and the broadcast crew from the affected areas to safer locations.

Military Escalation Behind Suspension

The IPL suspension comes in the wake of India’s precision air strikes targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people. In response, Pakistan launched aerial strikes on Jammu and military bases along the western border, which were intercepted by India’s air defence systems.

Indian Air Strikes Neutralize Pakistani Defences

India also targeted multiple Pakistani air defence radar installations, including one in Lahore, which has reportedly been neutralized. This escalation has triggered heightened security protocols across northern and western India.