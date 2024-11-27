IPL Auctions 2025: Mohammed Siraj Joins Gujarat Titans, Pens Emotional Note to RCB Fans

Mumbai: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has penned an emotional farewell to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after being acquired by Gujarat Titans in the 2025 IPL Mega Auction. The heartfelt message shared on his social media platforms reflects the deep bond he formed with the RCB franchise over his seven-year tenure.

Siraj’s Emotional Tribute to RCB

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Siraj thanked the RCB family for their unwavering love and support during his time with the team. Alongside a nostalgic video montage of his journey with RCB—featuring training sessions, stellar performances, and celebrations with teammates—Siraj expressed his gratitude:

“Hello my RCB family. Thank you for all the love and blessings joh apne mujhe diya. Will miss you all,” he wrote.

Siraj’s association with RCB began in 2018, and over the years, he became one of the team’s key players, delivering many match-winning performances. The pacer fondly recalled his journey, stating:

“Saat saal RCB ke saat mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai. As I take a look back on my time in an RCB shirt, my heart is full of gratitude, love, and emotion.”

Journey with RCB: A Bond Beyond Cricket

Reflecting on his RCB stint, Siraj described how the franchise became more than just a team—it felt like home.

“From the first ball I bowled in RCB colours to every wicket, every match, and every moment shared with you all—the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary,” he wrote.

He acknowledged the ups and downs of his cricketing journey and highlighted the unwavering support of RCB’s passionate fans.

“There were nights when the losses hurt deeper than words can explain, but it was your voices in the stands, your messages on social media, and your constant belief that kept me going. RCB fans are the soul of this team—their love and energy are unmatched.”

Siraj also emphasized the emotional connection he felt with the fanbase.

“I have seen your tears when we’ve fallen short and witnessed your celebrations when we’ve risen to the occasion. Your love, loyalty, and dedication are something I will cherish forever,” he added.

A New Beginning with Gujarat Titans

In the 2025 IPL Mega Auction, Siraj was bought by Gujarat Titans for an impressive ₹12.25 crore after starting with a base price of ₹2 crore. The bidding war saw interest from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals before Gujarat Titans secured his services. Notably, RCB chose not to exercise their Right to Match (RTM) card for the seasoned pacer.

Despite moving to a new team, Siraj assured RCB fans that his love for the franchise would remain eternal.

“Though I now step into a new chapter of my career, RCB will always have a piece of my heart. This isn’t goodbye—it’s a thank you. Thank you for believing in me and making me feel like a part of something bigger than just cricket,” he wrote.

Siraj’s Rising Career and National Duty

Currently, Siraj is representing India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. His impactful performance in the opening match contributed significantly to India’s victory, proving his consistent form and dedication to the game.

RCB’s Loss, Gujarat’s Gain

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction marks a significant shift in Siraj’s career as he joins the defending champions, Gujarat Titans. Fans and cricket analysts eagerly anticipate how the talented pacer will contribute to his new team.

Mohammed Siraj’s heartfelt farewell to RCB is a testament to his strong bond with the franchise and its passionate fanbase. As he embarks on a new chapter with Gujarat Titans, his legacy with RCB will continue to inspire both teammates and fans alike.

