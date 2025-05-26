iQOO Neo 10 Launched in India: Price, Specs, and Availability

New Delhi: iQOO has officially launched the iQOO Neo 10 in India, adding another powerful gaming smartphone to its popular Neo series.

The device is the first in India to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, making it a highly anticipated release among mobile gamers and tech enthusiasts.

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India and Launch Offers

The iQOO Neo 10 price in India starts at ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Here’s a breakdown of all the variants and their pricing:

8GB + 128GB – ₹31,999

– ₹31,999 8GB + 256GB – ₹33,999

– ₹33,999 12GB + 256GB – ₹35,999

– ₹35,999 16GB + 512GB – ₹40,999

As part of launch offers, iQOO is offering a flat ₹2,000 discount on select bank cards, bringing the effective prices down to:

₹29,999

₹31,999

₹33,999

₹38,999

The iQOO Neo 10 will be available from June 3 at 12 noon on Amazon India and iQOO’s official website.

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications and Features

Display and Build

The iQOO Neo 10 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,500 nits (2,000 nits in HBM). The display also supports 4,320Hz PWM dimming, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience. It is also IP65 rated for water and dust resistance.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with Adreno 825 GPU for enhanced gaming performance. It offers:

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.1 storage

This combination ensures blazing-fast multitasking and smooth gaming performance.

Camera Setup

On the rear, the iQOO Neo 10 sports a dual-camera setup:

50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS

with OIS 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens

On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera ideal for selfies and high-quality video calls.

Battery and Charging

The device is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, one of the largest in this segment, and supports 120W wired fast charging. However, wireless charging is not supported.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. iQOO promises:

3 years of Android OS updates

4 years of security patches

Connectivity

Connectivity options include: