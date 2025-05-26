iQOO Neo 10 Launched in India: Price, Specs, and Availability
The device is the first in India to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, making it a highly anticipated release among mobile gamers and tech enthusiasts.
New Delhi: iQOO has officially launched the iQOO Neo 10 in India, adding another powerful gaming smartphone to its popular Neo series.
Table of Contents
The device is the first in India to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, making it a highly anticipated release among mobile gamers and tech enthusiasts.
iQOO Neo 10 Price in India and Launch Offers
The iQOO Neo 10 price in India starts at ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Here’s a breakdown of all the variants and their pricing:
- 8GB + 128GB – ₹31,999
- 8GB + 256GB – ₹33,999
- 12GB + 256GB – ₹35,999
- 16GB + 512GB – ₹40,999
As part of launch offers, iQOO is offering a flat ₹2,000 discount on select bank cards, bringing the effective prices down to:
- ₹29,999
- ₹31,999
- ₹33,999
- ₹38,999
The iQOO Neo 10 will be available from June 3 at 12 noon on Amazon India and iQOO’s official website.
iQOO Neo 10 Specifications and Features
Display and Build
The iQOO Neo 10 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,500 nits (2,000 nits in HBM). The display also supports 4,320Hz PWM dimming, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience. It is also IP65 rated for water and dust resistance.
Performance and Storage
Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with Adreno 825 GPU for enhanced gaming performance. It offers:
- LPDDR5X RAM
- UFS 4.1 storage
This combination ensures blazing-fast multitasking and smooth gaming performance.
Also Read: Lava Shark 5G Debuts in India: Check Out Price, Specs, and Launch Offers
Camera Setup
On the rear, the iQOO Neo 10 sports a dual-camera setup:
- 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS
- 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens
On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera ideal for selfies and high-quality video calls.
Battery and Charging
The device is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, one of the largest in this segment, and supports 120W wired fast charging. However, wireless charging is not supported.
Software and Updates
The phone runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. iQOO promises:
- 3 years of Android OS updates
- 4 years of security patches
Connectivity
Connectivity options include:
- Support for 16 5G bands
- IR blaster, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 7