Lava Shark 5G Debuts in India: Check Out Price, Specs, and Launch Offers

Lava has officially launched its latest budget-friendly 5G smartphone — the Lava Shark 5G — in the Indian market. Priced at just ₹7,999, the device promises strong performance, sleek design, and 5G connectivity, making it a competitive option in the entry-level segment.

It will be available for purchase starting May 23 through the Lava e-store and offline retail outlets.

Lava Shark 5G Price in India and Availability

The Lava Shark 5G is priced at ₹7,999, making it one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India. It comes in two color options: Stellar Gold and Stellar Blue. As of now, Lava has not announced any special launch offers or discounts.

Lava Shark 5G Specifications and Features

The Shark 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, ideal for everyday use and multimedia consumption. Powering the phone is the 6nm UNISOC T765 chipset, paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 512GB via microSD.

Battery and Software

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, although the box includes a 10W charger. It runs on the latest Android 15, providing a near-stock Android experience with no bloatware.

Camera Capabilities

In the camera department, the Lava Shark 5G offers a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. While basic, the camera setup is adequate for casual photography in this price range.

Connectivity and Additional Features

The Lava Shark 5G supports both SA and NSA 5G bands, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and GPS with GLONASS. Security is handled by a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is also IP54 rated for basic dust and water resistance.

Lava Shark 5G Design: Premium Feel at a Budget Price

The Shark 5G features a glossy plastic build that gives it a premium look. The rear camera setup has been compared to the rumored iPhone 16 design, giving it a stylish edge. Despite its low price, the device doesn’t compromise much on aesthetics.