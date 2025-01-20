Iran Launches Major Military Exercise Amid Rising Tensions

Tehran: The Iranian army’s ground forces launched a two-day military drill on Sunday in the northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, local authorities reported. The exercise aims to enhance the combat readiness of the Iranian armed forces and showcase their new weapons and military equipment.

The drill, which began in Torbat-e Jam County, features a wide array of military units, including artillery, armored vehicles, airborne forces, drones, electronic warfare, and missile units. The first stage of the exercise focuses on “offensive security” operations, where the army’s special rapid reaction units practiced capturing mock terrorist leaders before they could enter the country. These specialized operations involved drones, missiles, bombs, helicopters, and armored vehicles.

Ongoing Military Drills and Future Exercises

The Iranian military has conducted several drills in recent days and plans more exercises in the coming weeks as part of ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance their preparedness against potential security threats.

This latest drill follows a large-scale joint air defense exercise held earlier this month near the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Isfahan province. The exercise, dubbed ‘Eqtedar’ (Power) 1403, involved units from the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and focused on defending the nuclear site from aerial threats under challenging electronic warfare conditions.

Strengthening National Defense Amid Nuclear Program Tensions

Iran’s frequent military drills are part of its broader strategy to improve its defense capabilities, counter potential threats, and boost national morale. These exercises come at a time of ongoing tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and its standoff with the international community over its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The United States withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018, reimposing sanctions on Iran. Despite several rounds of talks to revive the deal, negotiations have made little progress, with no significant breakthroughs.

Also Read: Trump’s Inauguration: Streets Blocked and Security Tightened Across Washington D.C.

Stay tuned for updates on Iran’s ongoing military drills and their potential impact on regional security.