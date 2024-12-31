IRCTC Website Experiences Outage During Tatkal Booking Hours, Sparks User Outrage

IRCTC website faces another outage during Tatkal booking hours, leaving users frustrated. Over 1,500 complaints logged; repeated disruptions spark criticism.

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website faced another outage during peak Tatkal ticket booking hours on Tuesday, frustrating users across the country. The service disruption occurred around 10:12 am IST, with over 1,500 complaints registered on Downdetector, a platform that tracks online service outages.

This marks the third instance of IRCTC’s website going offline in December, raising concerns about the platform’s reliability during high-demand periods. Major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, were among the affected regions, as shown on the outage map.

While complaints on Downdetector peaked at 10:12 am, the reports gradually declined later in the day. Despite this, users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their dissatisfaction, sharing memes and posts highlighting the inconvenience caused.

The IRCTC has not yet provided a detailed explanation for the repeated outages but has advised users facing issues to contact customer care at 14646, 08044647999, or 08035734999. Concerns can also be emailed to [email protected].

The repeated disruptions have sparked a debate on the platform’s efficiency, with users demanding improved service and greater accountability from IRCTC.