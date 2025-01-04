Is Revanth Reddy’s Government Using KTR as a Distraction from Its Failures?

Discover whether Revanth Reddy’s government is targeting KTR to divert attention from its own shortcomings. Read about the latest political controversy and its implications.

Suryapet MLA Jagadish Reddy has strongly criticized the Congress government for filing an ACB case against BRS party working President KT Rama Rao. He alleged that the case was aimed at evading the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Reddy emphasized that there was no legitimate case against KTR except the one registered by the government.

Jagadish Reddy’s Remarks on the Case

Speaking to the media at the MLA camp office in Suryapet district, Reddy said they were not intimidated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He suggested that CM Revanth Reddy first be held accountable in the Formula e-car race case.

Demand for Farm Loan Waiver List

Reddy also raised concerns about the farm loan waiver, demanding that the list of beneficiaries be made public with the signature of the state government’s finance secretary. He said that farmers eagerly awaited the loan waiver, but CM Revanth Reddy had falsely claimed that all farm loans had been waived.

Also Read: Telangana School Sankranthi Holidays: Students to Enjoy an Extended 7-day Break from This Date

He highlighted discrepancies in the Warangal Declaration, stating that there were no provisions for a farm loan waiver. Reddy claimed that out of Rs 46,000 crore allocated for the loan waiver, only Rs 18,000 crore had been released, and Rs 12,000 crore had been waived.

Questions on Government Schemes and Loan Accountability

Reddy further questioned the CM regarding the assets tied to the loans brought by former CM KCR, claiming that each loan had an asset attached. He also demanded an explanation from the CM on whether the current government had introduced any new schemes so far.