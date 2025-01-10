ISL 2024-25: Mohammedan SC Look to End Five-Game Goalless Run Against Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC will face Mohammedan SC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday. The Blues secured a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season and will now aim to complete a double over a Kolkata club for the first time since the 2018-19 season, when they defeated ATK twice.

Mohammedan SC’s Struggles and Recent Improvements

For Mohammedan SC, this match presents an opportunity to break their five-game goalless run in the league, which stands as the joint-third longest such streak in ISL history. Currently, Bengaluru FC are second in the standings with 27 points from 14 matches, while Mohammedan SC languish at the bottom with only seven points from the same number of games. The team has struggled to find the back of the net, scoring just five goals this season.

However, recent performances have shown promise, with Mohammedan SC managing back-to-back draws against Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC. Holding off attacking sides in these games was an encouraging effort, and the team hopes to build on this defensive strength to improve their offensive output.

Also Read: HIL 2024-25: Soorma Hockey Club Eager to Face Hyderabad Toofans Challenge

Bengaluru FC’s Fortress at Home

Bengaluru FC are currently five points behind league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who sit atop the table with 32 points. The Blues have been strong at home, remaining unbeaten in their last seven matches at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium (W5 D2). Despite this solid record, Bengaluru FC has struggled defensively, conceding 19 goals in their last nine ISL matches, failing to keep a clean sheet during this period.

Head coach Simon Grayson will rely on a mix of defensive discipline and the advantages of playing at home to secure all three points in this fixture.

Key Player for Mohammedan SC: Franca’s Goal Drought

Mohammedan SC’s forward, Franca, has had a frustrating season, taking 32 shots without scoring, the most by any player in ISL history. The team will be hoping for a breakthrough from him to boost their chances in this match and challenge Bengaluru FC’s defense.

Insights from Coaches

Bengaluru FC’s assistant coach, Renedy Singh, has urged his players to continue creating goal-scoring opportunities. “I want the players to dominate the game, create more chances, and the goals will come. We have done well in the last few matches and the players will repeat the same kind of confidence,” he stated.

Mohammedan SC head coach, Andrey Chernyshov, acknowledged Bengaluru FC’s strength, calling them one of the best teams in the league. “Bengaluru FC are one of the best teams in the ISL. They have played nice football, they have good players, including many Indian national team players. They have done a good job in the last few games,” he said.

With both teams needing a win for different reasons, this match promises to be an exciting encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.