Israel Denies Receiving Hostage List from Hamas Amid Ceasefire Talks

Washington: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has denied reports claiming that Hamas provided a list of Israeli hostages to be released. “Hamas has not transferred a name list of Israeli hostages so far,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Sunday, contradicting previous media reports that suggested Hamas agreed to release 34 hostages.

Hamas Hostage Exchange Deal Controversy

The statement comes amid ongoing negotiations regarding a potential ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian factions. On Thursday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement indicated that Palestinian groups would need a week to prepare and deliver a list of Israeli hostages for exchange as part of a possible ceasefire agreement. These developments have raised concerns about the status of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Mossad Chief’s Role in Ceasefire Negotiations

Israeli state media also reported that Mossad chief David Barnea will be traveling to Qatar to participate in the ongoing Gaza ceasefire talks. This trip follows the resumption of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Doha, Qatar, as both sides work toward securing a comprehensive ceasefire agreement.

Hamas Releases Hostage Video

In a video released by Hamas on Saturday, Liri Albag, a 19-year-old Israeli hostage, spoke about her more than 450 days of captivity in Gaza. In the video, she expressed frustration, claiming that the Israeli government and military have neglected the hostages and that the world has begun to forget about them. This video marks the first hostage footage released by Al-Qassam Brigades in 2025.

Hamas Resumes Ceasefire Negotiations with Israel

Hamas confirmed that indirect negotiations with Israel resumed on Friday, with the aim of finalizing a ceasefire deal. However, Hamas has accused Israel of delaying the process by introducing new conditions, which has contributed to the ongoing tension between the two parties.

